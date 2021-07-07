Autism Science Foundation Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay Appointed to the Federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting and funding innovative autism research, today announced that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Alycia Halladay has been appointed to the influential Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) as a public member.

IACC is an advisory panel within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that coordinates information and activities related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) among federal member agencies. Each year the IACC develops a strategic plan to guide federal autism research spending and tracks spending by nonprofit organizations. It also provides a public forum for sharing recent advances in autism science and services, and increases public understanding of the member agencies' activities, programs, policies and research. IACC also provides advice to the Secretary of Health and Human Services regarding federal activities related to ASD.

Dr. Halladay is a renowned autism scientist with a focus on bringing together researchers, advocates and community members to help improve the lives of people with autism. She is passionate about providing families with scientific information and deciphering scientific findings for the community, which she does in part through ASF’s weekly science podcast and ASF’s Days of Learning. Dr. Halladay received a Ph.D. in behavioral neuroscience from Rutgers University and joined ASF in 2014 after serving nine years as Senior Director of Research for Clinical and Environmental Sciences at Autism Speaks. She also serves as President of the Board of Directors of the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation. Dr. Halladay also has twin daughters, one of whom has ASD.

“As a scientist, a parent of a daughter with autism and also a representative of an autism research and advocacy organization, I feel I can provide a unique perspective and will make important contributions to IACC,” said Dr. Halladay. “I am grateful to be appointed to this distinguished panel and look forward to getting started.”

Dr. Halladay’s appointment comes as ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer steps down from the IACC as the committee’s longest-serving public member, serving three four-year terms from 2007 to 2019.

“Alycia’s fierce advocacy has benefited thousands of autism families and researchers over the years,” said Singer. “This new IACC appointment now ensures that even more people will benefit from her unparalleled passion and expertise. The entire autism community is fortunate that she is stepping into this role.”

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism. To learn more about the Autism Science Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.autismsciencefoundation.org.