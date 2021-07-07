Associa Branches Host 11th Annual Southern California Charity Golf Tournament

Temecula, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and its Southern California branches Professional Community Management, N.N. Jaeschke, Inc., The Prescott Companies, and Equity Management and Realty Services are hosting their 11th annual charity golf tournament to help raise funds for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The tournament will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at the Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, CA.

This will be the eleventh installment of the largely popular and successful fundraiser designed to bring together industry professionals, community leaders, Associa employees, board members, and residents to benefit the relief work of Associa Cares. The tournament will take place at the Temecula Creek Inn’s 27-hole golf course, surrounded by more than 300 acres of natural beauty and majestic mountain views. A banquet, prize drawings, and an awards ceremony will follow the tournament.

“We are excited to be hosting this golf tournament as an opportunity to reconnect with our valued business partners and clients in person and support the valuable work of Associa Cares,” stated Lisa Locke, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management and Realty Services president. “Our California branches have witnessed first-hand how the crucial resources that Associa Cares provides can positively impact communities in their recovery and rebuild after a disaster. Participation in this tournament is a chance to play a role in raising much-needed funds for an amazing cause.”

For details on sponsorship and registration, please email socalgolf@associaonline.com.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.



Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment