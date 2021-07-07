Proactive headlines including Kodiak Copper, Milestone Scientific, HempFusion Wellness and Major Precious Metals

New York , July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Arizona Silver Exploration Inc (CVE:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZASF) receives permits to drill up to 12 holes at Silverton project, Nevada click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) (FRA:CT9) appoints noted cardiologist Guillermo Torre-Amione as its new chairman click here
- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCMKTS:MVMD) says its Quicksome technology could change vaccine landscape after cold chain tests click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTCMKTS:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) first cannabis cell reservoir produces flowering stage cannabinoid cells for two years click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) names Ilanit Halperin corporate controller as company prepares for its next growth stage click here
- BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) installs PURE EP system at New York hospital as part of northeast commercial launch click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) appoints skiing film star Nick McNutt as a company ambassador click here
- CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) updates performance of newly commissioned Southern California microgrid click here
- Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) adds Moxie as third store-in-store in its new Orange County SuperStore click here
- IEC ElectronicsCorp (NASDAQ:IEC) wins contract award valued in excess of $45M from a Tier 2 defense contractor click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) estimates record-high quarterly revenue due to organic and acquisitive growth click here
- Psyched Wellness Ltd (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB:PSYCF) (FRA:5U9) appoints communications and public affairs expert Amanda Galbraith to its board click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) says acquisition of Sagely Enterprises will help triple annual revenue click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) unveils the second iteration of its MiQLab Bacterial and AMR Panel, capable of more robust pathogen screening click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCPINK:NSPDF) (FRA:50N) announces C$2.5M placing to expand facilities and develop products click here
- Major Precious Metals Corp (CSE:SIZE) (OTCMKTS:SIZYF) (FRA:3EZ) closes its C$8.5M non-brokered private placement click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) hits 70% enrollment for Phase 2 clinical study of Ifenprodil for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough click here
- Gungnir Resources Inc (CVE:GUG) (OTCPINK:ASWRF) (FRA:AMO1) outlines significant IP anomaly at Knaften in Sweden click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4) adds iGaming executive Chris Looney as chief commercial officer click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRLSF) (FRA:GPE) discovers wide high-grade gold and silver zones at its Plomosas project in Mexico click here
- Psyence Group Inc (CSE:PSYG) teams up with Clerkenwell Health to study the effect of psychedelics in palliative care click here
- Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSE:MLSS) expands sales in Texas as UTMB Health Clear Lake Campus Hospital begins using CompuFlo epidural instrument click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) (FRA:2RJ) to license its Smart Residential Solution to mixed-use development Regent Square in Houston click here
- Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) (OTCMKTS:KDKCF) (FRA:5DD1) hails first drill results from MPD project, which validate thesis that it hosts potential major porphyry system click here
- Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) and Neo Performance Materials produce first shipment of mixed rare earth carbonate bound for Europe click here
- Evergold Corp (CVE:EVER) (OTCMKTS:EVGUF) (FRA:5EG) announces drill start at Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS) (FRA:3UW) to buy Nevada sports betting operator US Bookmaking click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCMKTS:GLDRF) starts drill program at Champagne gold project click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) says Rocher Deboule IP geophysical crew will test 'Vent Zone' iron oxide-copper-gold targets click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com