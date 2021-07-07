Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Expected to Growth 35.86% and Future Demand, Business Strategies, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges and Analysis by Forecast 2027

JURONG, Singapore, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research added a new research study on Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market products and offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market size, share, growth and trending influencing factors with Pre and Post 2021 Impact on Global Market leaders and emerging players.



Global autonomous luxury vehicle market expected to reach 51.507.8 units by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 35.86% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on global autonomous luxury vehicle market provides analysis and insights regarding the leading current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities and competitors.

The autonomous luxury vehicle means automatic or self-driven vehicles, by using artificial intelligence technology and other latest technologies such as light detection and ranging technology and RADAR technology which observe and sense the surroundings. The vehicle is capable to drive by itself with the help of various sensors for sensing and observing the environment and navigate without human intervention. Autonomous luxury vehicle ensures safety, mobility and driving satisfaction.

The demand for autonomous luxury vehicles are continuously rising in automotive industry. The growth in vehicle connectivity with mobile application is driving the growth of this market. Also, the customers are demanding improved driving experience and more safety which is driving the growth of this market.

The lack of proper infrastructure in the developing countries is restraining the growth of this market. The automatic luxury vehicles are connected with mobile application, therefore there is threat of cyber security and safety, also the cost is very high.

Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market By Component (Biometric Sensors, Camera Unit, LiDAR Sensors, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors), Body Type (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV), Fuel Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Others), End User (Car Sharing, Personal Mobility), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Major Players Covered in the Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Report Are:

AUDI AG

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Porsche AG

NIO

Tesla

Changan Automobile Company Limited

BYD Company Ltd.

Baidu

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Waymo LLC

BAIC Motor Corporation Ltd.

Continental, Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Valeo

Magna International Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Cisco Systems

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

Visteon Corporation, among some global players.

Strategic Points Covered in Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

Chapter 3: Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Market Factor Analysis, Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis of Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Company Profiling

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source



New Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Developments:

Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen announced their collaboration with Argo AI, LLC an autonomous vehicle technology platform company which will help in the introduction of automotive vehicles in U.S. and Europe. With this collaboration they will increase efficiency by serving their customer





General Motors Company announced the launch of 20 refreshed model cars in China which will increase the growth momentum of the company as china is the largest retail sector since 2012.



Scope of the Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market:

All country based analysis of the autonomous luxury vehicle market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of component the market is segmented into biometric sensors, camera unit, LiDAR sensors, radar sensors and ultrasonic sensors. Based on body type, the market is segmented into sedan, hatchback and SUV. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented into internal combustion engine, battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid vehicle and others.





Autonomous vehicle also known as self-driving car or robotic car is capable of sensing environment and navigation without intervention of human being as it consist advanced technology such as laser light, GPS, radar and others which will increase the safety, mobility and customer satisfaction.



Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the autonomous luxury vehicle market is witnessing a significant growth in forecast period due to several factors such as growing need of safe, productive and efficient driving experience, adoption of technology in vehicles and growing connected vehicles and dynamin mobility application will enhance the growth of the autonomous luxury vehicle market. On the other hand, robotics assistance and autonomous luxury car as a shared service will further create new opportunities for the growth of autonomous luxury vehicle market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

