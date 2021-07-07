Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Organizational Updates

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. announced that effective January 1st, 2022, Peter Lampert, CFA, will become lead manager of Mawer’s International Equity strategy and Jim Hall, CFA, will be appointed lead manager of the Mawer EAFE Large Cap strategy. David Ragan, CFA, will continue as co-manager of both strategies. Effective today, Mr. Hall has been named co-manager of EAFE Large Cap.



About Peter Lampert

Mr. Lampert has been on the International Equity team since he joined the firm as an analyst in 2008. He established Mawer’s research presence in Singapore in 2013, was appointed co-manager to the International Equity strategy in 2015, and is also the portfolio manager for Mawer’s Emerging Markets Equity strategy.

About Jim Hall

Mr. Hall has worked at Mawer for over 20 years. He served as Mawer’s Chief Investment Officer from 2004 to 2018 and as a portfolio manager for Mawer’s International Equity strategy from 2010-2016, Global Equity strategy from 2009-2020, and Canadian Equity strategy from 1999–2020. He leads the investment risk management process and is Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.