Homes For Our Troops Celebrates 3rd Annual Day of Giving on Monday, July 12

Taunton, MA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAUNTON, Mass. – On Monday, July 12, 2021, the national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops is hosting its 3rd Annual Day of Giving, a 24-hour online fundraising event to help continue its mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. The organization is hoping to raise $400,000.

The price of lumber has skyrocketed by over 100 percent during the pandemic due to high demand. The funds raised on HFOT’s Day of Giving will cover the lumber price increase for 11 specially adapted custom homes. This is an opportunity to make a significant impact on HFOT’s critical mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives. Your gift will provide our Veterans and their families safe and accessible housing for a lifetime.

More than 1,000 severely injured post-9/11 service members are still living in non-adapted housing, increasing their risk for stress and injury.

Here’s how you can help:

Since 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone toward the organization’s mission. Homes For Our Troops receives the highest possible rating of 4 stars from Charity Navigator and has an A rating with Charity Watch. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, has built almost 300 homes and nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.