REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), July 7, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 2,835,000 new shares on July 7, 2021 pursuant to a capital increase in connection with Nyxoah’s initial public offering in the United States.

Share capital: EUR 4 , 295 , 126 . 64

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 2 5 , 002 , 609 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,002,609 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:

9 1 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 May 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45 ,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

365 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on 3 November 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 182 , 500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);

319 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on 12 December 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 159,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and

550,000 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on 21 February 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 550,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Fabian Suarez, CFO

corporate@nyxoah.com

+32 (0)10 22 24 55

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

IR@nyxoah.com

