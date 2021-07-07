Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032587/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

- The Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF

Blackwell Plastics

Cellular Mouldings

Chemtura Corporation

Coim Group

Covestro

ERA Polymers

Headway Group

Herikon

Huntsman

Inoac Corporation

Kasodur Polyurethane

Lubrizol

Mitsui Chemicals

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Perstorp

Reckli

RTP Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh

Trelleborg

VCM Polyurethanes

Wanhua Chemical







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032587/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset

Polyurethane Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Thermoset Polyurethane

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Polyurethane

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Elastomers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Footwear by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Footwear by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Footwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers

by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers

by Application - Footwear, Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers

by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers

by Application - Footwear, Automotive & Transportation,

Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane

Elastomers and Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear,

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane

Elastomers and Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear,

Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building &

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Footwear, Automotive &

Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Building & Construction

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Footwear, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial

Machinery, Building & Construction and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Elastomers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomers and Thermoplastic

Polyurethane Elastomers for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032587/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________