Global Polyurethane (PU) Additives Market to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane (PU) Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032585/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flame Retardants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $963.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

- The Polyurethane (PU) Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$963.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$972.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

- Surfactants Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

- In the global Surfactants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$455.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$625.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

BYK

Covestro AG

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

KAO Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Tosoh Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032585/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Flame Retardants

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Flame Retardants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Catalysts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Catalysts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Surfactants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Fillers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fillers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Foams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Foams by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives &

Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Elastomers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Elastomers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Bedding &

Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Bedding & Furniture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU) Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flame

Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU) Additives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and

Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU) Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture,

Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants,

Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives &

Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Building &

Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants,

Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by Application - Other

Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants,

Coatings and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive &

Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture,

Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction,

Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants,

Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by Application - Other

Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and

Elastomers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants,

Coatings and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane (PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive &

Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture,

Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction,

Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 117: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 118: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 119: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Bedding &

Furniture, Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 &

2027



INDIA

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Type - Flame Retardants, Catalysts,

Surfactants, Fillers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 122: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flame Retardants, Catalysts, Surfactants, Fillers and Other

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 123: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by Application - Other Applications, Foams,

Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings and Elastomers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 124: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU)

Additives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Applications, Foams, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings

and Elastomers for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 125: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane

(PU) Additives by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Building & Construction, Bedding & Furniture, Electronics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032585/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________