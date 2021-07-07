Global Polyurea Coatings Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurea Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.4% over the period 2020-2027. Aromatic Isocyanate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aliphatic Isocyanate segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
- The Polyurea Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$337.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Armorthane Inc.
- Chemline Inc.
- Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.
- Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.
- Elastothane Ltd
- Isomat S.A.
- Krypton Chemical
- Nukote Coating Systems
- Polycoat Products Llc
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Prokol International
- Rhino Linings Corporation
- Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd
- Technopol
- Teknos
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Ultimate Linings
- Versaflex Incorporated
- Voelkel Industrial Products Gmbh (Vip)
- Wasser Corporation
- Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Aromatic
Isocyanate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Aromatic Isocyanate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Aliphatic
Isocyanate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Aliphatic Isocyanate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pure Polyurea by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pure Polyurea by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Polyurea by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Polyurea by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Building &
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Landscape by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Landscape by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea and
Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea and
Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 75: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Building & Construction, Transportation,
Landscape and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 81: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 101: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 107: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: India Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 125: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 129: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure
Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and
Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 135: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 136: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Transportation, Landscape and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Transportation, Landscape and Other
Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic
Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 141: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Pure Polyurea and Hybrid Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 142: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure Polyurea
and Hybrid Polyurea for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 143: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________