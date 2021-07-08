Medivolve Announces Private Placement Financing of up to $12 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO:MEDV; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $12 million (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of five years following the closing date of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including final approval of the Neo Stock Exchange. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for pursuing investment opportunities, marketing, repayment of outstanding debt and payables and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021 and may close in tranches.

Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Neo Exchange consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering.

About Medivolve Inc.

Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; FRA:4NC) focuses on finding and developing disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and transform human health management. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing, prevention, and treatment. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors who are committed to helping fulfill Medivolve’s mission of searching for and investing in breakthrough sciences, technologies, research, or resolutions to empower the betterment of humankind. This panel includes Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America’s most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists and David Preiner, a Harvard trained biotechnology entrepreneur with interests at the intersectionality of clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and data driven decisioning.

For investing inquiries, please contact:

info@medivolve.ca

For U.S. media inquiries, please contact:

Sophia Powe

sophia@therelentlesscollective.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information



