GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market is Expected to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 3.9% through by 2031

PUNE, India, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



GaN epitaxial wafers are composite (Al,In,Ga)N multi-layer formations developed through process of epitaxy by metallic integrated chemical substance vapor accumulation (MOCVD) either on silicon or silicon carbide (SiC) substrates. The consequent GaN/Si and GaN/SiC epitaxial wafers are utilized to fabricate electronic devices exhibiting A-one performance verses necessary technologies in terms of RF power density, power switching ratio, sensor strength and sensitiveness.

The substrate is a wafer formed of semiconductor single crystal materials. The matter can straightaway enter the wafer manufacturing procedure to raise semiconductor devices; also, it can be handled by epitaxial processing to create epitaxial wafers. Epitaxy refers to the activity of growing a new single crystal on a single crystal substrate that has been cautiously processed by pruning, grating, shining, etc.

Epitaxy is a procedure in which an additive monocrystalline silicon layer is lodged on to the polished crystal surface of a silicon wafer. This procedure makes it possible action to choose the component properties individually of the polished substrate, and therefore to create wafers that acquire contrasting properties in the substrate and the epitaxial layer. In countless cases this is mandatory for the semiconductor element’s activity.

View the Entire report with Table of Contents: https://www.insightslice.com/gan-epitaxial-wafers-market

Growth driving factors of GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market

Bulk single crystal materials are finding it challenging to meet the thriving demands of various semiconductor devices. Accordingly, it hastens the improvement of thin layer single crystal material epitaxial hike.

Regarding silicon, when the silicon epitaxial growth technology was established, the silicon high-frequency and high-power transistors were challenging to fabricate. From the prospect of transistor principle, to achieve high frequency and high power, the disintegration voltage of the collector area must be huge; the series resistance is required to be meager. That is, the congestion pressure drop should be meager. The former calls for high electrical resistivity of materials in the collector area, while the latter calls for low electrical resistivity of components. The two contravene each other.

Access Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/658

Curtailing the density of the collector area component will cause decline in the series resistance, However, the silicon wafer will be too wafer-thin and delicate to be dealt with. Cutting down the resistivity of the component will counter the first condition. So, the evolution of epitaxial technology clarifies this complication successfully.

Also, the gas phase epitaxy, liquid phase epitaxy and other epitaxy technologies of GaAs and alternative molecular compound semiconductor materials such as III-V, II-VI and other molecular compound semiconductor materials have been enormously advanced, and they have developed into an essential process technology for most microwave devices, opto-electronic machines, power machines, etc., chiefly molecular beam and metal organic vapor phase epitaxy in thin layers, super lattices, strained super lattices, quantum wells and atomic-level thin films.

GaN epitaxial wafer delivers modernization at the gadget level to accost the preconditions of next generation 5G radiofrequency (RF) cellular networks, customer power supplies and exclusive sensor systems. Epitaxial wafers grant an additional monocrystalline façade layer. They are indispensable for the assembling of highly unified semiconductor Elements (ICs), Image sensors (CIS). Key competitors in this region are concentrated on displaying advanced devices to adhere to broadening obligations and demands of purchasers.

The leading market segments of GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market

In terms of geography segment, Asia Pacific is foreseen to be powerful in the global GaN epitaxial wafers market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This is incurring to extensive usage of GaN-based transistors in the defense sector and military sector. Expanding appeal for LEDs from discrete industries such as customer electronics & automotive and growing renewable energy generation in the region.

Related report:

Global EMI Shielding Market: https://www.insightslice.com/emi-shielding-market

Global Heavy Equipment Tracking Device Market: https://www.insightslice.com/heavy-equipment-tracking-device-market

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market: https://www.insightslice.com/distributed-fiber-optic-sensing-market

For precedent, in June 2019, Samsung declared the launch of The Wall Luxury GaN micro-LED display configurable from 73” in 2K to 292” in 8K. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is predicted to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, which can be associated to soaring endorsement of contemporary automation such as epi-nucleation, buffer arrangement technology etc. in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key competitors in this region are fixated on extending new merchandise to reach booming uses and prerequisites of purchasers. For example, in June 2019, Xiamen San'an Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd., a China-based pure-play wafer shop with its cutting-edge compound semiconductor technology platform, released the launch of its 150mm gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon wafer foundry services, which is meant for the latest high voltage DC/AC and AC/DC power electronics applications worldwide.

The key players of the Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd, GLC Semiconductor Group, EpiGaN, POWDEC K.K., SCIOCS, Atecom Technology Co., Ltd, Homray Material Technology, IGSS GaN, Dongguan Sino Crystal Semiconductor Co., Ltd, Cor Energy Semiconductor Co. Ltd, Ceramic forum Co., Ltd, Air Water Inc, Xiamen Power way Advanced Material Co., Ltd

Buy This Report: http://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/658

Global GaN Epitaxial Wafers Market Key Segments:

By Method Type

MOCVD Method

MBE Method

By Wafer size Type

2-Inch Wafer

4-Inch Wafer

8-Inch Wafer

8 inch and above Wafer

By Application Type

Electric Vehicles,

5G Communications,

High-Speed Rails,

Radars,

Robotics,

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America







insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details, please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA): +1 707 736 6633

Email address: alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com