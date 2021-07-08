Cradlepoint Opens India Software Development Subsidiary to Accelerate NetCloud Capabilities in Response to Growing Wireless WAN and 5G Opportunity

New India Subsidiary Becomes Company's Third Development Center

After Boise, Idaho, and Silicon Valley California

BANGALORE, India, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless edge solutions, today announced the opening of their Software Development Center in Bangalore, India. Cradlepoint India Private Limited will accelerate the development of the Cradlepoint NetCloud platform and secure connectivity for branch, mobile, and IoT enterprise applications to meet the growing market demand for Wireless Wide-Area Network (Wireless WAN) and 5G.

The India Software Development Center joins the existing development centers in Boise, Idaho, and Silicon Valley (Santa Clara), CA. These centers develop the flagship Cradlepoint NetCloud service and its cloud-controlled and purpose-built 4G LTE and 5G wireless edge routers for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Together, these products form a complete solution for enabling the transition to Wireless WAN.

The new office comes as demand increases for cellular-based enterprise networks because of recent world events. Cradlepoint's secure, reliable and quick-to-deploy wireless edge solutions have played a crucial role in helping organizations respond to the need for remote work, remote learning, remote testing, vaccination distribution, and at-home caregiving. The company's solutions have also been deployed by first responders, frontline workers, and emergency services as they stretched to perform during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic highlighted the need for agile, instant, and secure wireless networks that are deployable anywhere and without on-site IT support," said Vivek Karimbil, Cradlepoint VP of Engineering, India, who will serve as the head of India's Software Development Center. "That, together with 5G, seems to have lit a fuse that has accelerated the Wireless WAN market opportunity and therefore has accelerated the development of expanded and new software capabilities."

To keep up with growth, Cradlepoint aims to expand the charter and significantly increase the headcount of the new India office by the end of 2022. For more information on Cradlepoint or the India Development Center, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/about-us/india-development-center/.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 25,000 businesses and government agencies around the world, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the UK and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

