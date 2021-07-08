English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 JULY 2021 at 9.00 EEST



32,884 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 32,884 A shares have been converted into 32,884 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 8 July 2021.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 35,006,523 A shares and 106,127,755 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 806,258,215.

