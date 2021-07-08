AB Klaipėdos nafta preliminary revenue for June 2021

English Lithuanian

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for June 2021 comprises EUR 2.6 million and is higher by EUR 0.2 million or by 8.3 % compared to June of 2020. This result was influenced by a one-off sale of the light oil products residues in June. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for the six months of 2021 comprises EUR 10.8 million and is lower by 33.3 % compared to the same period of 2020.



The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s Klaipėda LNG terminal for June 2021 comprises EUR 3.0 million (during the same month of 2020 – EUR 3.6 million). Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue from regulated activities consists of the regasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG and reloading revenue. The level of Klaipėda LNG terminal revenue (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on regasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary sales revenue of Klaipėda LNG terminal for the six months of 2021 decreased by 19 % compared to the same period of 2020. The main reasons for the lower revenue are both due to lower regasification volumes during first six months of 2021, compared to the same period last year, and because of proportionate reduction of security supplement in 2021, based on the surplus of LNG return from the period 2014-2019, which was established for the regulated activities of the Company, and is equal to EUR 1.9 million.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for June 2021 comprises EUR 0.2 million and is at the same level compared to June of 2020. The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s commercial LNG activity for the first six months of 2021 comprises EUR 1.4 million and are at the same level compared to the same period of 2020.

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company for January-June 2021 amounts to EUR 30.1 million and is lower by 24.2 % compared to the same period of 2020 – EUR 39.7 million.

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

June January - June 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Oil terminals activity 2.6 2.4 8.3% 10.8 16.2 -33.3% LNG terminal activity 3.0 3.6 -16.7% 17.9 22.1 -19.0% Commercial LNG activity 0.2 0.2 0% 1.4 1.4 0% Total 5.8 6.2 -6.5% 30.1 39.7 -24.2%

Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276