North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Report 2021 Featuring Key Players - Microsoft, Google, IBM, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services

The North American cloud database and DBaaS market are estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven due to various pivotal factors including a significant number of enterprises in the US, significant adoption of the cloud database services in various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, and others.

Furthermore, the North American cloud database and DBaaS market are classified on the basis of database type, deployment model, and industry.



Based on the database type, the market is further segregated into not only structured query language (NoSQL) and structured query language (SQL). The SQL segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period.

Based on the deployment type, the North American cloud database and DBaaS market are further segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of Industry, the North American cloud database and DBaaS market are further segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, media & entertainment, and others.

Based on geography, the North American cloud database and DBaaS market are further segregated into the US and Canada. Among geography, the US holds a significant share in the North American cloud database and DBaaS market

Furthermore, the North American cloud database and DBaaS market is characterized by the presence of several market players that are catering to a wide range of customers across the globe.

Some of the key players in the market include Microsoft Corp., Google, LLC, IBM Crop. Oracle Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others.

These players adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market and gain a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the major activities adopted by the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Database Type

4.1.1. NoSQL

4.1.2. SQL

4.2. North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Deployment Model

4.2.1. Private Cloud

4.2.2. Public Cloud

4.2.3. Hybrid Cloud

4.3. North American Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Industry

4.3.1. BFSI

4.3.2. IT & Telecom

4.3.3. Healthcare

4.3.4. Retail

4.3.5. Energy and Utilities

4.3.6. Media & Entertainment

4.3.7. Others (Manufacturing)



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. United States

5.2. Canada



6. Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CenturyLink

DataStax, Inc.

EnterpriseDB Corp.

Google, LLC

IBM Corp.

MemSQL Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MongoDB, Inc.

. Neo4j, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Redis Labs, Inc.

Rackspace US, Inc.

ScyllaDB Ltd.

Teradata Corp.

TigerGraph, Inc.

