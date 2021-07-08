SeaBird Exploration Plc: Share capital increase registered

Reference is made to the announcement from Seabird Exploration Plc (the “Company”) on 30 June 2021 regarding the issue of 7,000,000 new shares upon completion of a private placement of shares. The new shares under the private placement has now been registered with the relevant Cyprus Register. The Company's new registered share capital is USD 6,789,314 divided on 33,946,570 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.20 per share.



