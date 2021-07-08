SeaBird Exploration Plc: LOI for the «Fulmar Explorer»

08 August 2021, Limassol, Cyprus



SeaBird Exploration is pleased to announce a LOI for a source vessel contract in the Western Hemisphere with a leading operator. The operator has specifically requested the «Fulmar Explorer» for the work programme. The contract is expected to start in Q4 2021 and has an expected duration of about 4 months. To this end, SeaBird Exploration delivers on its main growth targets for 2021; outfitting Fulmar Explorer against contracted work and winning contracts for the Geo Barents (later changed to Veritas Viking) for OBN work. With a steadily increasing number of tenders against a backdrop of strong oil prices, the Company sees a continued positive market outlook for OBN and 2D work and intends to continue improving its position in these segments.

For further queries contact:

Gunnar Jansen

CEO

Mob: +47 941 19 191

