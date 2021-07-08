Drag-And-Drop Mobile App Builder/Editor – No Coding IOS/Android Platform Update

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada , July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22apps have announced the release of a new version of their innovative drag-and-drop app builder. The launch expands access to a newly updated, unique and intuitive platform for business owners, entrepreneurs and marketers who would like to design a streamlined, fully functional mobile app.

More details can be found here https://22apps.com/secret/?ref=651

The newly updated builder platform adds a host of easily navigable features, providing a range of design templates as well as the ability to fully customize the look and functionality of an app.

Studies suggest that smartphone users spend 88% of their time on mobile apps, making it the most effective way to interact and engage with customers.

22apps requires no coding knowledge or experience, making state-of-the-art mobile app design accessible to everyone through the user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. The platform does not require downloading or installation of any software.

The 22apps team have also made publishing easy with apps optimized for both Apple and Android devices. User apps are automatically launched in both the App Store and Android platforms such as Google Play.

The platform provides complete flexibility with no long-term commitment. Users can benefit from month-to-month rolling contracts which can be canceled at any time.

Users can also enjoy complimentary premium hosting with fast load times, a suite of design tools, instant and unlimited app updates to ensure optimum performance, as well as marketing notifications and alerts.

In-app links to web pages and social media accounts are also included. In addition, users get access to high-end training courses to help scale their business ventures.

Also available is 22apps PRO which offers additional benefits such as automated push notifications based on tagging, customer log-in portals, and the ability to import any content, courses and membership hosting.

The 22apps team are led by CEO Matthew McGregor whose background in internet marketing led to the idea for the unique app building platform.

A satisfied client says, “Because of the interactivity of the app, we should increase sales by about 10-20%. When that means $100,000 extra in revenue, it’s a big deal.”

With the launch of the newly updated, complimentary version of their unique app building platform, 22apps continue to make technological expertise and business growth accessible to everyone.

For more information please visit https://22apps.com/secret/?ref=651



Website: https://22apps.com/