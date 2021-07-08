Dante Labs commits to ending Rare Disease Odysseys globally through Stripe2be: a patient-centric whole genome based solution tailored for rare disease patients

Stripe2be uses an unbiased approach to Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for rare diseases: combining the information submitted from both personal patient records and statements, and using the Dante Labs proprietary WGS test and Immensa CE-IVD, ISO13485 Software.

Dante Labs provides affordable WGS based solutions to tens of thousands of rare disease patients worldwide, from the Marshall Islands to Brazil, from the UK to Australia

Dante Labs works and welcomes collaborations with rare disease advocacy groups

8,000 rare and ultra-rare diseases affect 400 million people in the world. 75% of these patients are children; 30% of whom die before the age of 5-years

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dante Labs, a leading genomics and diagnostics company, today announced the launch of Stripe2be, a platform and business unit fully dedicated to rare disease patients, offering personalized, AI-driven reports based on Whole Genome Sequencing and leveraging Dante Labs’ CE-IVD, ISO13485 certified Immensa Genomic Interpretation Software.

“I am excited to be part of the new Stripe2be team, where we provide people from all over the world with access to 100% of their own personal genetic data. Our WGS reports provide invaluable insight into - and the potential to improve - personal health; something that is especially important for those of us with a rare disease,” said Torie Robinson, Dante Labs Public Affairs & Patient Advocacy Manager for Stripe2be.

“Rare diseases affect a lot of people,” says Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati. “Too many rare disease patients live in countries with no access to genomics. Stripe2be is for rare disease patients in every country to access whole genome based interpretation and analysis tailored for rare diseases.”

About Rare Diseases

80% of rare diseases are genetic or have a genetic component. Understanding the genomics of rare diseases can help us understand the causes of undiagnosed disorders and help families avoid years of hospital visits and unnecessary testing.

On average, the long search for a rare disease diagnosis (the “Diagnostic Odyssey”):

Takes 5-6 years;

Involves 8 different physicians, and;

Involves multiple misdiagnoses



A superior approach dedicated to rare disease patients

The traditional approach to genomics and rare disease diagnoses is biased and restricts the use of genetic testing, often leading to patients’ unnecessarily going through countless doctor’s visits and partial genetic tests prior to diagnosis.

Dante Labs uses an unbiased, data rich, patient centric approach formed of three pillars:

Sequencing : Dante Labs sequences the patient’s entire genome multiple times; performing additional, enriching analyses of parts of the genome specific to rare diseases;

: Dante Labs sequences the patient’s entire genome multiple times; performing additional, enriching analyses of parts of the genome specific to rare diseases; Patient Information : patients are encouraged to provide as much information on their medical background as possible. This includes information from both their medical records and personal descriptions of their symptoms, and;

: patients are encouraged to provide as much information on their medical background as possible. This includes information from both their medical records and personal descriptions of their symptoms, and; Personalized Reports: Dante Labs’ CE-IVD, ISO13485 certified Immensa Genomic Interpretation Software provides a combined analysis of genomic, medical, and patient data to generate highly personalized rare disease reports for each person.



About Stripe2be.

Stripe2be is a Dante Labs Global Whole Genome Sequencing Platform dedicated to Rare Disease Genomics. Our commitment is to end the Diagnostic Odyssey faced by rare disease patients from around the world by providing advanced Genomic solutions; from advanced reporting to molecular diagnosis. Immenso, Dante Labs’ proprietary Whole Genome Sequencing Test, is the gold-standard in genomics applications. Through machine learning and a continuous feedback loop between our database and the clinical lab, our Genomic Interpretation Software offers an insightful, precise and fast analysis of complex genomic data.

Website: https://stripe2be.com

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercialising a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, with a research laboratory in Wolverhampton, Dante Labs supported the UK Government’s urgent requirement to scale-up a high-capacity, highly automated testing solution for Covid-19, including infected patients as well as those with antibodies. Dante Labs was able to deliver by leveraging existing technology that had been developed for whole genome sequencing.

Website: www.dantelabs.com

Giorgio Lodi, media@dantelabs.com. +39 0862 191 0671

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edaa3fae-8abb-4b55-a9d0-1202d9067fd0