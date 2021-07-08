Body Fat Measurement Market revenue to cross USD 1 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Body Fat Measurement Market by Product (Bioimpedance Analyzers, Calipers, Hydrostatic Weighing, Air-Displacement Plethysmography, DEXA), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Fitness Centres), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of body fat measurement will cross $1 billion by 2027. Increasing number of obese people coupled with rising awareness about personal health will drive the market growth.

Increasing awareness about personal health and rising number of obese people across the world are contributing to the market demand. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., the obesity prevalence in 2017-2018 was 42.4%, a significant increase of more than 40.0% from 2000. Thus, sedentary lifestyle and excessive consumption of carbohydrate-rich food are the major contributing factors adding to the market expansion.

Increasing technological advancements and rising number of body fat measurement product launches are also augmenting the body fat measurement market progression. For instance, in January 2020, Inbody introduced advances in bio-electric impedance analyzer by providing in-depth and accurate analyses in areas like body water and abdominal adipose. The new technology can help in analyzing total body water and abdominal fat that is similar to CT scan. Thus, such innovations in the industry will increase customer preference, thereby creating new opportunities for the industry expansion.

Calipers segment is expected to progress at 6.5% growth rate through 2027. The calipers are used to assess the skinfold thickness. To assess the total body fat, four skinfolds are measured biceps skinfold, triceps skinfold, subscapular skinfold, and suprailiac skinfold. These skin fold calipers are easy to use as compared to other body fat measurement techniques and offers affordable way to measure the body.

Hospitals segment held more than 36% of the body fat measurement market share in 2020. Increasing number of patient visits in hospitals and high usage of technologically advanced body fat measurement devices in hospitals are the factors adding growth to the market. Moreover, rising incidence of malnutrition is known to increase hospital stay. Furthermore, affordability and capacity to spend on advanced technology in hospitals will fuel the segment growth.

Asia Pacific body fat measurement market is projected to grow at 8.4% CAGR by 2027 on account of the increasing incidence of obesity as well malnourishment. According to the statistics, there were more than 350 million people in APAC region were malnourished in 2019. Thus, rising number of government initiatives and growing awareness about personal health will stimulate the market value in the region.

Major companies operating in the market include Inbody Pvt Ltd., Omron, GE Healthcare, Hologic, and Cosmed among others. Market leaders are continuously adopting new technologies and are expanding their network to cater to larger patient pool.

