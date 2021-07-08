Global Text to Speech (Solution & Service) Market Report 2021

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Text to Speech Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global text to speech market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The growing demand for portable handheld devices, increased government spending on education for differently-abled, along with the rising dependence of the growing elderly population on technology are some of the key factors that are promoting the adoption of this technology; thereby, driving the growth of the global text to speech market.



Based on type, the text to speech services market is anticipated to hold a considerable share during the forecast period.

Services play a key role in the functionality of text-to-speech software hence is anticipated to contribute to the high share of this market segment.

North America is anticipated to have a significant market share in the global market. The growth of the region is being primarily driven by the well-developed IT infrastructure of the US.

In addition, the presence of the high number of enterprises in the region, particularly in the US further boosts the growth of the global text to speech market in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable growth in the global market during the forecast period.



The text to speech market is its initial phase of its lifecycle and has lot of growth opportunities in the near future. Amazon.Com, Inc., Apifonica, Cereproc Ltd., Charmtech Labs LLC, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Naturalsoft Ltd. among others are the key players operating in the global text to speech market.

These players are adopting different growth strategies such as investment in technological advancement, mergers & acquisition, partnership, and collaboration among others to expand their footprints in the global marketplace. As this market is in its initial phase of development hence, many startups are raising funding for the development of this technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Text to Speech Market, By Type

5.1.1. Solution

5.1.2. Service

5.2. Global Text to Speech Market, By Vertical

5.2.1. Automotive & Transportation

5.2.2. Enterprise

5.2.3. Consumer Electronics

5.2.4. Healthcare

5.2.5. BFSI

5.2.6. Education

5.2.7. Retail

5.2.8. Others (Entertainment & Government)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Acapela Group

7.2. Amazon.Com, Inc.

7.3. Apifonica

7.4. Cereproc Ltd.

7.5. Charmtech Labs Llc

7.6. IBM Corp.

7.7. Indian Text To Speech Pvt Ltd

7.8. Innoetics

7.9. Ispeech, Inc.

7.10. Linguatec

7.11. Lumenvox, Llc

7.12. Microsoft Corp.

7.13. Naturalsoft Ltd.

7.14. Nextup Technologies, Llc

7.15. Nuance Communications Inc.

7.16. Readspeaker Holding B.V.

7.17. Sestek

7.18. Textspeak Corp.

7.19. Voice Dream Llc

7.20. Wideo Inc.

7.21. Zabaware, Inc.

