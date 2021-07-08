North American Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market Report 2021: Key Players Include Sika AG, BASF SE, Owens Corning, and GCP Applied Technologies

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North American concrete reinforcing fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Fiber-reinforced concrete can be utilized in several residential applications such as pool construction with shotcrete, driveways, sidewalks, drainage, basements, foundations, colored concrete, and more. It is appropriate for concrete applications that need protection from plastic and drying shrinkage, increased service life, reduced construction costs, improved durability. The fibers application in concrete can decrease the consumption of energy of a construction project and thereby supports green building practices.



North American concrete reinforcing fiber market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the market is classified into steel fiber, synthetic fiber, natural fiber, glass fiber, and others. Synthetic fibers include polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and polythene.

These fibers are particularly engineered for concrete that is produced from man-made materials to resist in the long-term alkaline concrete environment. Synthetic fibers are extensively added to concrete to minimize plastic shrinkage cracking of structural and reinforced plain concrete and to decrease temperature cracking and shrinkage in structural plain concrete slabs on grade.

Among synthetic fibers that are available in the US, polypropylene is regarded as the most extensively used synthetic fiber in ready mixed concrete. Polypropylene fibers are hydrophobic and therefore, they do not absorb water. Based on application, the market is classified into infrastructure, residential and commercial, and industrial.



Some prominent players in the market include Sika AG, BASF SE, Owens Corning, and GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The strategies adopted by the market players to increase their market share include product launches and mergers and acquisitions.

For instance, in May 2018, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. announced the acquisition of UK based R.I.W. Ltd., a provider of waterproofing products. The company offers products for applications in residential and commercial construction.

This will support R.I.W. to leverage GCP's distribution channels to further increase its penetration of waterproofing projects in the UK.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market by Type

5.1.1. Steel Fiber

5.1.2. Synthetic Fiber

5.1.3. Natural Fiber

5.1.4. Glass Fiber

5.1.5. Others

5.2. North American Concrete Reinforcing Fiber Market by Application

5.2.1. Infrastructure

5.2.2. Residential and Commercial

5.2.3. Industrial



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

ABC Polymer Industries, LLC

BASF SE

Fibercon International Inc.

Forta Corp.

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc.

Nycon

Owens Corning

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Sika AG

The Euclid Chemical Co.

W. R. Grace and Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8e9mo7