United States Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Report 2021 Featuring Microsoft, Google, IBM. Oracle, and Amazon Web Services - M&A, Product Launches, and Partnerships and Collaborations

The US cloud database and DBaaS market are estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The major factors that propel the market growth include the growing demand for automated cloud database management in the various sector such as BFSI, healthcare, the significant presence of major market players including Amazon, Microsoft, and others in the country, secure and technological advanced IT infrastructure in the country.

Furthermore, the US cloud database and DBaaS market is classified on the basis of database type, deployment model, and industry.



Based on the database type, the market is further segregated into not only structured query language (NoSQL) and structured query language (SQL). The SQL segment is projected to have considerable growth during the forecast period. Based on the deployment type, the US cloud database and DBaaS market are further segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of Industry, the US cloud database and DBaaS market are further segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, energy and utilities, media & entertainment, and others.



Furthermore, the US cloud database and DBaaS market are characterized by the presence of several market players that are catering to a wide range of customers across the globe.

Some of the key players in the market include Microsoft Corp., Google, LLC, IBM Corp. Oracle Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others. These players adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market and gain a competitive advantage over other players operating in the market.

Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansion are some of the major activities adopted by the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. US Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Database Type

4.1.1. NoSQL

4.1.2. SQL

4.2. US Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Deployment Model

4.2.1. Private Cloud

4.2.2. Public Cloud

4.2.3. Hybrid Cloud

4.3. US Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Industry

4.3.1. BFSI

4.3.2. IT & Telecom

4.3.3. Healthcare

4.3.4. Retail

4.3.5. Energy and Utilities

4.3.6. Media & Entertainment

4.3.7. Others (Manufacturing)



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.2. CenturyLink

5.3. DataStax, Inc.

5.4. EnterpriseDB Corp.

5.5. Google, LLC

5.6. IBM Corp.

5.7. MemSQL Inc.

5.8. Microsoft Corp.

5.9. MongoDB, Inc.

5.10. Neo4j, Inc.

5.11. Oracle Corp.

5.12. Redis Labs, Inc.

5.13. Rackspace US, Inc.

5.14. ScyllaDB Ltd.

5.15. Teradata Corp.

5.16. TigerGraph, Inc.

