Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2026

The analyst forecast three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines -

- The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.

- The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.

- In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.



Scope

This report includes -

- Executive Summary

- Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology

- Epidemiology

- Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

- Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights

- Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

- R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making

- Market Outlook



