Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size to Hit CAGR of 38.1% By 2027 | In-Depth Analysis of Market Status, Growth, Share, Trends, Production Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structure | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach US$ 17640 million by 2027, from US$ 2160 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2021-2027.

This report provides detailed insights on the product pricing & trends, market drivers, and potential profit opportunities, during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Scope of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report:

Battery recycling is a recycling activity that aims to reduce the number of batteries being disposed as municipal solid waste. Batteries contain a number of heavy metals and toxic chemicals and disposing of them by the same process as regular trash has raised concerns over soil contamination and water pollution.

Lithium-ion batteries and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries often contain among other useful metals high-grade copper and aluminium in addition to – depending on the active material – transition metals cobalt and nickel as well as rare earths. To prevent a future shortage of cobalt, nickel, and lithium and to enable a sustainable life cycle of these technologies, recycling processes for lithium batteries are needed. These processes have to regain not only cobalt, nickel, copper, and aluminium from spent battery cells, but also a significant share of lithium. In order to achieve this goal, several unit operations are combined into complex process chains, especially considering the task to recover high rates of valuable materials with regard to involved safety issues.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling key players include Umicore, GEM, Brunp Recycling, SungEel HiTech, Taisen Recycling, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 15%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, LiCoO2 Battery is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electric Power, followed by Automotive.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

The Major Players in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market include: The research covers the current Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Umicore

GEM

Brunp Recycling

SungEel HiTech

Taisen Recycling

Batrec

Retriev Technologies

Tes-Amm(Recupyl)

Duesenfeld

4R Energy Corp

OnTo Technology

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Automotive

Marine

Industrial

Electric Power

The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lithium-ion Battery Recycling business, the date to enter into the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market, Lithium-ion Battery Recycling product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

