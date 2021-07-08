Global Lateral Flow Assays Market 2020-2021 & 2027 - New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lateral Flow Assays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lateral Flow Assays Market to Reach US$11.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lateral Flow Assays estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lateral Flow Readers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Lateral Flow Assays market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Lateral Flow Assays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$917 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$917 Million by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic

Impact of COVID-19 on Lateral Flow Assays Market

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Lateral Flow Assay-based Tests Soar into Spotlight during COVID-19 Pandemic

LFAS Arms Nations to Battle the Coronavirus

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Lateral Flow Technology

Lateral Flow Assays: An Introduction

Lateral Flow Assays: A Mighty, Paper-based Diagnostics Approach

Lateral Flow Assays Market Poised to Experience Uninterrupted Flow Ahead

Clinical Testing Remains Primary Application Segment of Lateral Flow Assays Market

Rising Incidence of Infectious Conditions Ignite Demand

LFA Overcomes Testing Barriers

The US Retains Leadership Tag in Global Lateral Flow Assays Market

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Market Outlook

Competitive Scenario

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 55 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Qiagen NV

Quidel Corporation

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases to Drive LFA Market

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Viral Hepatitis Testing Presents Opportunities for Lateral Flow Assays Market

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand

Self-Diagnosis Emerges as a Notable Trend

New Approvals of Self-Test Devices to Give a Boost to the Market

Lateral Flow Assays Hold Rosy Outlook with Emerging Applications Areas

LFAs Gains Foothold in Multiplexing

Multiplexed Point-Of-Care Testing

Remote Healthcare Benefits Lateral Flow Assays Market

Lateral Flow Assays to Become Landmark Approach in Precision Diagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays & Precision Diagnostics

Digitalization of Lateral Flows to Support Healthcare

Digitalized Lateral Flow Assays: An Exciting Platform to Change Data-Driven Healthcare Domain

Lateral Flow Assays Emerge as Integral Components of Food Safety & Environmental Testing

Novel Lateral Flow Assay Marks Shift from Reactive to Proactive Food Safety Testing Approach

Technological Advancements Remain Crucial to Future Growth

Researchers Develop Novel Technique to Significantly Increase Accuracy of Lateral Flow Tests

Smartphone-based Fully-Quantitative Lateral Flow Assay Analyzer for Reliable & Quick Diagnosis

Innovative Lateral Flow Immunoassays Find Increasing Role in Detection of Dengue & Zika Virus

Abingdon Health Introduced ADxLR5 Developer for Assay Development

Rapid Tests Connectivity with Wireless Data Platforms

Miniaturization of Analytical Instruments Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Handheld Lateral Flow Assay Readers

Low Accuracy Remains a Major Restraint

Limited Reimbursement & Raw Material Supply Issues as Key Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 55

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ldi7u