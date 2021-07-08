Cancer Diagnostics Market Global Industry Analysis by Size, Business Strategies, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments Forecast by 2028 Companies Profiles BioNTech Diagnostics, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Others

PUNE, India, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Diagnostics Market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The report contains vigilantly and precisely information about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and complete insights. Cancer Diagnostics report, markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored. Cancer Diagnostics Market report emphasizes key market dynamics of Cancer Diagnostics industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.



This information is presented by Data Bridge Market Research in its report, titled, “Cancer Diagnostics Market” As per the report, the Cancer Diagnostics Market size is expected to gain market growth at a CAGR of 6.79% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Scenario

Cancer Diagnostics is the process of detecting various biomarkers, proteins and certain symptoms that result in the detection of presence of cancerous tumor in the patients. The detection of certain biomarkers and proteins that are prevalent in cancer disorders thereby result in the diagnosis process. The process of detecting cancer includes usage of certain technology and devices specifically used in its diagnosis.

Rising technological advancements is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increasing initiatives undertaken by governments and global health organizations to spread awareness about cancer, rising growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, rising public-private partnerships to enhance the infrastructure of diagnostic imaging centers, rising Fda support for biomarker development and rising launch of new flow cytometry reagents for diagnostics and drug discovery are the major factors among others driving the Cancer Diagnostics Market. Moreover, rising personalized medicine, increasing development of mass cytometry and the combination of cell-and bead-based flow cytometry technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and rising miniaturized and technologically advanced devices will further create new Cancer Diagnostics Market Opportunities in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

List of Key Players Covered in the Cancer Diagnostics Market Report:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc

BD

bioMérieux SA

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc

Telerad Tech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Hologic Inc

Illumina, Inc

QIAGEN

BioGenex

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

BioNTech Diagnostics GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

This Report Includes Market Scope and Segmentation Through 2028, Detailing The Market Share for Cancer Diagnostics Based On the Type, Application and End User.

On the basis of type, Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented into imaging testing, biomarkers testing, in vitro diagnostic testing, biopsy and others.



Based on application, the Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer and others.



The Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes and others.



Some Industry Development Updates:

Exact Sciences Corp. announced the acquisition of Genomic Health Inc. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them as the leading Cancer Diagnostics company. The joint venture will provide two of Cancer Diagnostics ' strongest and fastest growing brands, Cologuard and Oncotype DX. With this they will enhance their marker demand and also meet the rising demand of their customer.

Strand announced the launch of their new liquid biopsy test portfolio in April 2017, which is specially designed so it can be used as oncologists ' screening and tracking method to assess the possible tumor that may develop somewhere in the body. They also have the ability to provide early information related to tumor presence.

In recent years, the prevalence of chronic diseases (such as cancer, diabetes, hormonal disorder, and many others) across the globe has increased considerably over a period of time. The rapidly increasing aging population and the subsequent rise in chronic conditions are major factors driving the demand for self-injection devices and cost of healthcare.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Cancer Diagnostics Market due to rising presence of numerous biotechnology as well as medical device companies, rising greater funding available for research and development projects and high adoption of advanced technologies in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in Market due to rising favorable government policies supporting the growth of the manufacturing industry, coupled with lower manufacturing costs in this region.

Key Pointers Covered in the Cancer Diagnostics Market are:

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Cancer Diagnostics Installed Base

Market by Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Cancer Diagnostics Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study



Rising levels of geriatric population

The rate at which the geriatric population is rising is alarming, and this trend can be seen throughout the different regions of the world. This category is generally prone to a number of chronic diseases, life-threating disorders and majorly cancer. This population group requires extra care, treatment and solutions to restrict the time it takes to treat and heal them.

This factor is one of the major drivers of the Cancer Diagnostics Market as they can accurately identify at which stage is cancer present in the patient, whether it has metastasized or not. It can also help decide the next course of action at an early stage so that the best treatment possible can be provided to the patients.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: It Provides comprehensive information on the evolution of market offered by the key manufacturers.

Market Scope: It Provides in-depth analysis about lucrative emerging market and analyzes the markets.

Market Diversification: It Provides detailed information about new product launches, reimbursement scenario, in key countries, research methodology, recent developments, market segmentation and investments.

Market Dynamics: It Provides research analysis that includes market drivers, restraints, market definition, market trends and Impact of Covid-19 on Cancer Diagnostics Market.

Competitive Assessment & Opportunities: It Provides an exhaustive assessment of market size, share, strategies, products, value chain analysis, key opportunities and manufacturing capabilities of the key company profiles.

Product Development & Innovation: It Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, Research Methodology and new product developments.



Geographical Segmentation: Cancer Diagnostics Market

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Cancer Diagnostics Market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for Cancer Diagnostics Market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the Cancer Diagnostics Market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

