Global ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of Over 15% Between 2020 and 2028

The "ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type of Solution, EPROs, ClinROs, ObsROs, PerfOs, and ePatient Diaries); Modality ); End User, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market was valued at US$ 1,342.92 million in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 4,130.35 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.08% during 2020-2028.

Increasing demand for electronic health records (EHRs) and the rising use of smartphones are fueling the market growth. However, concerns regarding data privacy is hindering the growth of the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.



The usage of electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) is a push toward adapting to the 'new normal' as it is a method to gather patient data electronically by using technologies such as smart home devices, handheld monitors, wearables, e-diaries, tablets, and web servers to allow the stakeholders (patients, healthy volunteers, investigators and caregivers) in the trials to report outcomes directly and digitally.

Although historically COA was only related to the evaluation of Patient-Related Outcomes (PRO), the FDA has now broadened the definition to include PerfO, ClinRO, and ObsRO along with PRO. In simple terms, when the above parameters are reported electronically, they fit under the eCOA spectrum.



eCOA/ePRO platform has substantial benefits for sponsors and CROs, as it reduces administrative burden, mitigates cost, and fastens trials. Such a system shows strong results with fewer errors and discrepancies, improved data quality, clearer signals, and standardized accurate studies. The factors such as the increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating the maintenance of health records drive the growth of the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market.



The global ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented on the basis of type of solution, modality, and end user. Based on type of solution, the market is segmented into eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), ePROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), and E-Patient Diaries.

The eCOA segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. However, the ePRO segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on modality, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is bifurcated into computer and mobile devices. The mobile devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2020. Also, the same segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the ePRO, epatient diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into clinical trial sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs), hospitals, academic institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and others. The clinical trial sponsors segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% in the market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- Market Landscape

5. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market - Industry Dynamics

6. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- Global Analysis

7. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- By Type of Solution

8. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- By Modality

9. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market- By End User

10. ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA Market

12. Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ERT Clinical

ArisGlobal LLC

The Diary Pte. Ltd

ICON PLC

PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Anju Software, Inc.

Kayentis

Bracket Global LLC

Dassault Systemes SE

CRF Health

eClinical Solutions

