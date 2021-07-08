GRE Pipes Market Sales are Expected to Grow Gradually to Reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031

PUNE, India, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global GRE Pipes Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



GRE pipes market size was estimated to be US$ 3.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.6%.GRE Pipes are mass-produced by reinforcing glass fibers which is also perceived as Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) composite. Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GRP) or glass fiber reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the most favorable when producing pipes that are serviceable and endurance optimized. Glass-reinforced epoxy pipes, generally identified as GRE pipes, are popularly employed as a substitute to carbon steel pipes incurring to their occupational endurance in a caustic and severe habitat.

Most exceedingly used resins in Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes manufacturing are DER 330 and EPIKOTE 827/828. GRE pipes are fabricated by non-continuous thread twisting technique wherein fiberglass strands, and amine-cured epoxy resins are handled in non-continuous winding devices. In virtue of Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes featherweight properties and superior chemical substance resistivity, these pipes are universally employed for offshore operations such as freight of brine water, surfacing, and volatile substance shipping.

View the Entire report with Table of Contents: https://www.insightslice.com/gre-pipes-market

Also, they have crucial utilization in safe to drink water conveyance, fire channels, siphoning in power plants, chemical plants, manhole conduit, and others commercial operations in commercial as well as residential zones.

Growth driving factors of GRE PIPES Market

The boost of the Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipe market is linked with the broadening groundwork related progress, increasing focusing on effortless installation and maintenance of pipes, and booming appeal for non-corrosive pipelines is counted on to drive the Global GRE pipeline market in recent future.

Large-scale commercial production of Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes is a considerable challenge for the expansion of the GRE pipe market. For Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes assembly, unprocessed components are directly procured from manufacturing businesses.

The principle for this lineal investment cycle is that manufacturing must be completed in integration with the viable pressure of distinct end-use commercial enterprises and raw component quality. Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes are made-to-order commodities that call for alteration, revolving around the end-use preconditions. Developing utilization in offshore operations and assorted industrialized requests are hiking up the market growth.

Also, due to their frangible quality, these ducts are more susceptible to force impairment, ensuing in actual collapsing of the structure built. These aspects are predicted to halter the market growth and challenge market players.

Access Sample Pages of this Report: https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/661

The leading market segments of GRE PIPES Market

The sustenance involved for Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes are relatively very diminutive equated to carbon steel. Due to its anti-erosive abilities, it is applicable for operation in damp and humid geographical region and even alkaline and marshy habitat. It is a strong asset for offshore applications as Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes have low free weight. Some reputable players in the market manufacture Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes that can be harmlessly set up above land as these pipes are UV tolerant.

Assembly of Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes is fast, and the monetary value is low owing to its featherweight and the simpler connection techniques. GRE pipes are generally employed in injectant channels, acidic substance transportation, channels specially made for accumulating and transporting gas, water booster, tubing and shelling, line for disposition of wastewater, bearing vessels and lot more. Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes are universally utilized because of its specific attributes and an almost zero upkeep price.

Related report:

Global Dry Ice Production Equipment Market: https://www.insightslice.com/dry-ice-production-equipment-market

Global Air Compressor Market: https://www.insightslice.com/air-compressor-market

Global Humidifier Market: https://www.insightslice.com/humidifier-market

Moreover, Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes demonstrate strong factor of safety, resistivity to outpouring pressure, and exceptional pneumatic efficiency furthering its acceptance across diverse industries in various regions worldwide.

Advancement in industrialized revenue across the progressing economies of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, and South Korea along with growing construal financings explicitly in the Middle East & Africa is counted on to boost market growth in the subsequent year 2020-2030.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the significant share in the Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) pipes market during forecasted period 2020-2030.

The key players of the Global GRE PIPES Market are:

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Oman), National Oilwell Varco (US), Future Pipe Industries (Dubai), Shawcor Ltd (Canada), Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd (China), Hengrun Group Co., Ltd (China), Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited (India), Acwa Pipe (Saudi Arabia), Tamdid pipes-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia), and smith line composites (UAE).

Buy This Report: https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/661

Global GRE PIPES Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

GRE HP Pipes

GRE HT Pipes

By Application Type

Gas transportation

Fire- fitting

Sewage disposal lines

Acid transportation

Offshore

Others

By End-User Type

Petrochemicals

Oil & gas

Power and energy chemical

Water treatment industries

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America







insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details, please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,

insightSLICE

Phone (USA): +1 707 736 6633

Email address: alex@insightslice.com

Web: www.insightslice.com