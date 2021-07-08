$3.5+ Billion Helicopter Landing Gear Global Market to 2028 - by Type, Material, Application and Geography

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicopter Landing Gear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Material, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The helicopter landing gear market was valued at US$ 3,562.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,826.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during 2020-2028.



Landing gear manufacturers are investing in emerging technologies and focusing on building advanced landing gear systems as new helicopter models are entering the aviation sector. They are currently focusing on corrosion resistance, noise reduction, additive manufacturing, use of composites and other materials for weight reduction, move toward electric design, and integration of many types of sensors, among other things. During the forecast period, technological advancements will help the market's growth. Composites are heavily utilized for structural components of helicopters, owing to their stiffness and superior specific strength properties compared to steel and aluminum. Also, weight reduction is one of the factors influencing the use of composites. The first ever composite landing gear component was designed at National Aerospace Laboratory. It was a torque link for NH-90 helicopter's main landing gear. In the landing gear applications, torque link is utilized to prevent landing gear from wobbling during landing operations. In the framework of various technology programs, the Structures Technology Department - as a part of the Aerospace Vehicles division of NLR - has designed numerous composite landing gear components for fighter aircraft and large military helicopters.



Based on type, the skids segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global helicopter landing gear market during the forecast period. Skid landing gear typically consists of two longitudinal skid tubes that make contact with the ground and two cross tubes that link the skid tubes to the helicopter's fuselage; however, other designs are also available. Because skid landing gear is simple and light, it is the greatest option for tiny helicopters, where weight is always an issue. Based on material, the market is segmented into aluminum landing gear set, steel landing gear set, composite landing gear set, and titanium landing gear set. Similarly, based on application, the market is segmented into civil helicopter and military helicopter. In terms of geography, in 2020, North America was the fastest growing region. North America is one of the most significant markets for helicopter landing gear providers, owing to different breakthroughs in helicopter landing gear type and presence of major helicopter manufacturers such as The Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc.; Hughes Helicopters, Inc.; and Sikorsky Aircraft.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of mechanical equipment, including the hardware component of helicopter landing gears. The emergence of COVID-19 virus across the globe, followed by lockdown scenarios, has led the aerospace industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in mechanical equipment supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The mechanical equipment and aerospace industry is likely to pick up pace soon after the governments across the globe lift the various containment measures steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the mechanical equipment in the aerospace industry is anticipated to gain pace from 2022, which is further foreseen to positively influence the landing gear equipment and aerospace manufacturing, including hardware components of helicopter landing gears.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Helicopter Landing Gear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threats of Substitutes

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growth in Helicopter Production

5.1.2 Adoption of Composites for Manufacturing Helicopter Landing Gear Systems

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Difficulties Related to Landing Gear Design and Development

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise in Scope of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Facilities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Development of Robotic Landing Gear

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Helicopter Landing Gear Market Global Overview

6.2 Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Helicopter Landing Gear Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Helicopter Landing Gear Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Skid

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Skid: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Wheels

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Wheels: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Helicopter Landing Gear Market - By Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Helicopter Landing Gear Market, by Material (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Aluminum Landing Gear Set

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Aluminum Landing Gear Set: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Steel Landing Gear Set

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Steel Landing Gear Set: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Composite Landing Gear Set

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Composite Landing Gear Set: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Titanium Landing Gear Set

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Titanium Landing Gear Set: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Helicopter Landing Gear Market - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Helicopter Landing Gear Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Civil Helicopter

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Civil Helicopter: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Military Helicopter

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Military Helicopter: Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Helicopter Landing Gear Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Helicopter Landing Gear Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 South America



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives



13. Company Profiles

13.1 APPH

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 CIRCOR AEROSPACE, INC.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Sika Interplant Systems Limited

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Dart Aerospace

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Eurocarbon B.V.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Trelleborg Group

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Technodinamika

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 LIEBHERR-INTERNATIONAL DEUTSCHLAND GMBH

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Safran

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 ST ENGINEERING

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



