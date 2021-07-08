New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Target Indications, Therapeutic Area, Type of Molecule, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, and Key Geographical Regions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103103/?utm_source=GNW

Further, 90% of all diagnosed cancers are solid tumors and a large number of the novel anticancer therapies are being developed for the treatment of these cancers. In the last five years, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved more than 100 drugs for the treatment of different types of cancer. However, as the global population is gradually being exposed to a growing list of risk factors and cancer-causing agents, there is a pressing need for more specific and potent drugs / therapies to combat this complex, life threatening clinical condition. Given the inherent nature of solid tumors to form rapidly growing masses of malignant cells, angiogenesis and adequate blood supply is critical to the survival of the bulk tumor population. Therefore, tumor vasculature continues to be an attractive and promising therapeutic target. Vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) are therapeutic interventions that target established tumor vasculature and thereby, disrupt blood flow to cancerous tissue.



Presently, there are multiple small molecule VDAs, which have been / are being developed for the treatment of a variety of oncological conditions, including colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, lung cancer, melanoma and ovarian cancer. Moreover, combination therapies, involving VDAs and conventional chemotherapy, radiation therapy and radioimmunotherapy, have demonstrated excellent clinical responses in multiple animal models. It is worth noting that the R&D efforts in this field are being supported by the National Institutes of Health, accounting for USD 95 million in research grants disbursed since 2016. Driven by encouraging clinical research, this niche, but emerging domain, is poised to witness healthy growth over the next decade, with pioneers in the field likely to benefit from the first-to-market advantage.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Vascular Disrupting Agents Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Target Indications (Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Glioblastoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Recurrent Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer, Transitional Cell Cancer of Renal Pelvis and Ureter), Therapeutic Area (Hematological Malignancies, Solid Tumors and Other Therapeutic Areas), Type of Molecule (Small Molecule and Ligand-Directed Agents), Type of Therapy (Monotherapy, Combination Therapy And Both), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World)’ report features an extensive study of the current and future potential of vascular disrupting agents, being developed for the treatment of various types of cancer. In addition, it features an elaborate discussion on the likely opportunity for the players engaged in this domain, over the next decade. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of vascular disrupting agents, including information on phase of development (phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, and discovery / preclinical stage) of product candidates, therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and others), target indication(s), type of molecule (small molecule (tubulin binding agents and flavonoids), and ligand directed agents), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and others) and route of administration (oral, intravenous and others). In addition, it presents a list of companies developing vascular disrupting agents and analysis based on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Detailed profiles of the prominent players in this domain (shortlisted on the basis of number of vascular disrupting agents in development pipeline). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed description (including information on the type of drug, current status of development, target indications, mode of action and type of therapy) of their respective lead drug candidates, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various vascular disrupting agents, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials, type of molecule, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus and key indications.

A detailed review of more than 750 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on vascular disrupting agents, which have been published during the period, 2016 - January 2021. The publications have been analyzed to highlight the trends across year of publication, emerging focus areas, popular keywords, key indications, key therapeutic areas, key research journals and popular authors.

An in-depth analysis of grants awarded to various research institutes for the projects related to vascular disrupting agents, in the period between 2016 and January 2021, on the basis of parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, emerging focus areas of the grants, popular NIH departments, and type of recipient organization, while highlighting popular recipient organizations, popular program officers and regional distribution of recipient organizations.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain, and their assessment (based on the strength and activeness) represented in the form of 2×2 matrices. The chapter also includes a schematic world map representation (highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists / researchers) and an analysis evaluating the (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs, based on number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on ResearchGate).



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity associated with vascular disrupting agents, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target indications (chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer, transitional cell cancer of renal pelvis and ureter), [B] therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and other therapeutic areas), [C] type of molecule (small molecule and ligand-directed agents), [D] type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both), [E] route of administration (oral, intravenous), and [F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with the growth of targeted protein degradation market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources.

The secondary sources of information include: Annual reports, Investor presentations, SEC filings, Industry databases, News releases from company websites, Government policy documents, Industry analysts' views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of vascular disrupting agent market and its likely evolution in the short-mid and long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that provides an overview of the vascular disrupting agents. It includes an elaborate discussion on the role of vascular disrupting agents in the treatment of various tumors and the types of vascular disrupting agents (small molecules- flavonoids, tubulin binding agents, and ligand directed agents). In addition, it highlights the various challenges associated with the use of vascular disrupting agents and futuristic approach of adopting vascular disrupting agents in non-oncological indications.



Chapter 4 features an overview of the current market landscape of vascular disrupting agents, providing information on phase of development (phase III, phase II / III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I, and discovery / preclinical stage) of product candidates, therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and others), target indication(s), type of molecule (small molecule (tubulin binding agents and flavonoids), and ligand directed agents), type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and others) and route of administration (oral, intravenous and others). Further, the chapter provides information on the drug developer, along with an analysis based on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 includes elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of vascular disrupting agents (shortlisted on the basis of number of molecules in the pipeline). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed description (including information on the type of drug, current status of development, target indications, mode of action and type of therapy) of their respective lead drug candidates, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various vascular disrupting agents, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials, type of molecule, phase of development, study design, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus and key indications.



Chapter 7 provides information on the publications that we came across during our research on vascular disrupting agents. It also highlights the key trends across publications, based on year of publication, emerging focus areas, popular keywords, key indications, key therapeutic areas, key research journals and popular authors.



Chapter 8 provides an in-depth analysis of grants awarded to research institutes for the projects related to vascular disrupting agents, in the period between 2016 and January 2021, on the basis of some relevant parameters, such as year of award, amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, emerging focus areas of the grants, popular NIH departments, and type of recipient organization, while highlighting popular recipient organizations, popular program officers and regional distribution of recipient organizations.



Chapter 9 provides an analysis of KOLs engaged in research activities related to vascular disrupting agents. It features a list of principal investigators / study directors of different clinical trials, along with information related to the affiliated research institutes. The chapter features schematic world map representations, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists. It also presents a comparative analysis, highlighting those KOLs who have relatively more experience in this domain. The (relative) level of expertise of different KOLs defined by other analysts / industry experts were compared to the results obtained using a proprietary scoring criterion, which was based on parameters such as number of publications, number of citations, participation in clinical trials, number of affiliations and strength of professional network (based on information available on ResearchGate).



Chapter 10 features a detailed market forecast of the likely growth of vascular disrupting agents till the year 2030. We have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target indications (chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, glioblastoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, malignant pleural mesothelioma, non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, recurrent platinum resistant ovarian cancer, transitional cell cancer of renal pelvis and ureter), [B] therapeutic area (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and other therapeutic areas), [C] type of molecule (small molecule and ligand-directed agents), [D] type of therapy (monotherapy, combination therapy and both), [E] route of administration (oral, intravenous), and [F] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 11 is a summary of the overall report. It presents the key takeaways and offers our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 12 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market.



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations.

