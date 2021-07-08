Syzygy Investment Advisory wins at the HFM European Performance Awards 2021

LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syzygy Investment Advisory, the alternative asset management and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that its ‘Tectonic Strategy’ has been declared the winner in the category of ‘Newcomer – macro’ at the prestigious HFM European Performance Awards 2021. The Awards ceremony took place on 6 July at the York Lawns within Regents Park, welcoming a number of leading figures from the hedge fund industry.



Commenting on the win, William Callanan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Syzygy Investment Advisory, said: “It is both an honour and a privilege to accept this prestigious award in the category of ‘newcomer – macro’ on behalf of Syzygy Investment Advisory and the Tectonic Strategy. Syzygy was launched in 2019 with ambitious plans to bring an innovative model to the asset management industry, while providing a holistic offering of outsourced, alpha oriented solutions for our investment partners.”

William Callanan added: “How exciting to be called a newcomer at the age of 50! It is certainly humbling and rewarding to have the opportunity every day to evolve and reinvent oneself. I would like to thank our exceptional group of investment partners, dedicated team of service and research providers, and on a personal note, those closest to me who have so steadfastly supported our business to make this achievement possible.”

Syzygy Investment Advisory focuses on global macroeconomic thematic alpha generation for long-term pools of investment capital, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices, pensions, and endowments. The firm primarily focuses on China’s ramifications on the macro investment matrix, industrial cyclical companies and international commodities markets.

The HFM European Performance Awards are among the most recognised and highly prized accolades in the hedge fund sector. Participants are evaluated by a panel of judges comprised of leading institutional and private investors and investment consultants, selected for their experience and alternatives expertise. HFM’s robust methodology is designed to ensure the awards reflect how institutional investors assess hedge fund performance in their allocation decisions.

Notes to editors

About Syzygy Investment Advisory

Syzygy Investment Advisory Ltd. provides an outsourced Chief Strategy Officer offering, with a core focus on global macroeconomic thematic alpha generation for long duration pools of investment capital. Syzygy Investment Advisory brings a unique new model to the investment management space, effectively enabling clients to outsource the curation of a fund’s investment strategy end-to-end. It provides the framework, triggers, sequencing, and investment manifestation, for the client to run off their balance sheet.