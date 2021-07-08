New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TIL-based Therapies Market by Target Indications, Key Players and Key Geographies – Global Forecast 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103101/?utm_source=GNW

Amidst the current initiatives to develop targeted anti-cancer therapies, modified tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based interventions have emerged as a viable and potent option to selectively eradicate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have demonstrated efficacy and therapeutic superiority (over conventional treatment options) of TIL-based therapies. Their tumor-cell killing efficiencies are attributed to the fact that they are pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens. The contemporary TIL-based therapies market is characterized by a healthy and growing pipeline of close to 60 product candidates; in fact, more than 28 of such therapies, including CCRT+TIL (Sun Yat-sen University), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), LTX-315 and TILs (Lytix Biopharma / Herlev Hospital), and IOV-2001 (Iovance Biotherapeutics), are in the advanced stages of development. The first TIL-based therapy, LN-145 being developed by Iovance Biotherapeutics, is expected to get approval in 2022. Given the therapeutic benefits that they have displayed thus far, it is likely that the lucrative opportunities await the companies having the required capabilities to develop and manufacture TIL-based therapies, in the foreseen future.



Over time, the clinical success of several TIL-based immunotherapy candidates, have inspired numerous research groups across the world, to focus their efforts on this relatively novel class of anti-cancer therapies. Post 2014, the interest in T-cell based therapies, including those involving TILs, has grown exponentially. Moreover, a substantial body of evidence favoring the therapeutic benefits of TIL-based therapies, has prompted the establishment of numerous strategic partnerships (focused on therapy development and clinical research) and caused several public and private investors to put in significant capital into innovator companies involved in this domain. Promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled to the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to enable the rapid progression of pipeline candidates into higher phases of development and eventually, into the market. We are led to believe that the global TIL-based therapies market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “TIL-based Therapies Market by Target Indications (Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer, Hepatocellular Cancer, Sarcoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and Cervical Cancer), Key Players and Key Geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TIL-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of TIL-based therapies with respect to type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), popular target indications (melanoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, sarcoma, colon cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, stomach cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, cervical cancer, breast cancer and others), source of T-cells (autologous and allogeneic), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides detail on the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) engaged in this domain.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 matrix assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies.

Detailed profiles of therapies being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen and manufacturing information.

An overview of key therapeutic areas that are being targeted by TIL-based therapies. It also includes an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological disease indications.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary TIL-based products / technologies. The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, and debt financing.

A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers engaged in this market.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may adopt, in order to decide the price of a TIL-based therapy.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for TIL-based therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of TIL-based therapies that are in the mid- to late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall TIL-based therapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] target indications (melanoma, head and neck cancer, breast cancer, hepatocellular cancer, sarcoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and cervical cancer), [B] key players and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TIL-based therapies?

Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by TIL-based therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies?

What challenges are commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Which are the key regions where contract manufacturing support is available for TIL-based therapies?

What are the different types of promotional strategies that are likely to be adopted for approved / yet to be commercialized TIL-based therapies?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



