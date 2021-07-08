English Finnish

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 8.7.2021 AT 13:00

Huhtamaki launches Futuro, the first 100% plastic free egg carton for cooked colored eggs in Europe

Huhtamaki, a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions, is launching Futuro, the first 100% plastic free egg carton for cooked colored eggs, across markets in Europe.

This innovation is especially relevant to the German market, where hard-boiled eggs or “Bunte Eier” remain a popular snack and an addition to lunch or dinner, with more than 80 million packs sold yearly. Hard-boiled eggs are currently regularly packed and sold in plastic packaging for sale in supermarkets.

“This is a step forward in helping our customers meet their sustainability targets and drive a circular economy. By simply switching to our fiber based Futuro cartons, Germany could eliminate almost 2,400 metric tons of plastic from packaging for eggs yearly”, says Hilbrand van Dijk, Sales & Marketing Manager at Huhtamaki.

Futuro cartons are made of post-consumer recycled fiber, and in Germany they can be recycled in the paper and cardboard stream as well as composted at home or in an industrial composting facility after use. Also, the new flapless design makes the cartons 10% lighter than standard fiber cartons, reducing their carbon footprint. The patented design also allows consumers to be able to see the eggs on retail shelves.

With a long tradition of selling fresh and cooked colored eggs, Moos-Butzen is the first distributor to start using Futuro egg cartons for their products in June. “Partnering with Huhtamaki was a strategic choice for us”, states Rainer Becker, Managing Director for Moos-Butzen. “Quality and sustainability are integral to how we operate, we expect our partners to reflect these values. Bringing in the Futuro egg carton helps our customers make their products stand out on shelves in a sustainable way.”

“We are committed to designing 100% of our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030, and work closely with our customers to address the fast-evolving consumer needs”, notes Hilbrand van Dijk, Sales & Marketing Manager at Huhtamaki. “We are proud to bring the first 100% plastic free solution to the market that is specially designed for cooked colored eggs.”

The hard-boiled eggs packed in Futuro cartons can now be found in leading retail stores in Germany and will be available in other markets across Europe in the fall. For more information, please visit www.huhtamaki.com/en/foodservice/futuro-egg-cartons/



For more information, please contact:

Media: Pantharee Yordsree, Head of Marketing Communications & Digital Communications, tel. +358 50 577 4087

Product enquiries: Hilbrand Van Dijk, Senior Sales & Marketing Manager, tel. +31 (6) 1183 6566

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world, enabling wellbeing and convenience. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, ensuring hygiene and safety, and help prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact and as of 2020, we received an MSCI ESG Rating of A, on a scale of AAA ─ CCC. To play our part in managing climate change, we have committed to set science-based targets through the Science Based Targets initiative. Huhtamaki has been awarded the Silver medal by EcoVadis for performance in sustainability.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 36 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of 18,100 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2020 net sales totaled EUR 3.3 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet on www.huhtamaki.com.

Attachments