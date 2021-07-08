Kirkland Lake Gold Reports New Wide, High-Grade Intersections at Detour Lake

Drilling in East Saddle Zone continues to intersect high grades highlighting potential to extend Main Pit to West Key intercepts ( 1) : 1.72 gpt (2) over 80.4 m (2) ; 2.15 gpt over 45.0 m; 0.80 gpt over 98.0 m; 0.80 gpt over 80.0 m; 1.20 gpt over 44.0 m; 1.63 gpt over 38.6 m; 1.0 gpt over 41.0 m



Drilling in Central Saddle Zone continues to intersect exceptional grades and widths, further demonstrates continuity of mineralized corridor connecting Main Pit and planned West Pit location Key intercepts: 1.31 gpt over 87.0 m; 7.19 gpt over 17.0 m, incl ( 2) 32.8 gpt over 3.2 m; 1.28 gpt over 39.0 m; 1.16 gpt over 44.0 m, incl 16.14 gpt over 2.0 m; 2.74 gpt over 27.0 m; 2.3 gpt over 21.0 m, incl. 18.47 gpt over 2.0 m



Drilling in Western portion of Saddle Zone confirms continuity of mineralization to the west and below Main Pit Mineral Reserve pit shell Key intercepts: 1.09 gpt over 70.5 m; 1.48 gpt over 57.0 m incl 12.27 gpt over 2.0 m; 1.96 gpt over 33.0 m, incl 19.02 gpt over 2.0 m; 1.77 gpt over 30.6 m; 1.05 gpt over 56.0 m; 0.80 gpt over 111.0 m; 3.31 gpt over 25.3 m, incl 12.22 gpt over 5.3 m; 2.70 gpt over 23.9 m, incl 22.75 gpt over 2.5 m; 2.36 gpt over 21.0 m, incl. 14.03 gpt over 2.0 m; 0.80 gpt over 64.0; 1.35 gpt over 25.7 m; 1.02 gpt over 36.0 m



Drilling below West Pit Mineral Reserve intersects broad zones of mineralization extending to depth Key intercepts: 1.62 gpt over 77.8 m; 4.85 gpt over 16.0 m: 6.0 gpt over 14.0 m, incl 25.02, gpt over 3.0 m; 4.94 gpt over 16.8 m, incl 8.60 gpt over 9.2 m; 1.81 gpt over 40.0 m; 1.08 gpt over 35.0 m; 0.95 gpt over 59.7 m; 1.64 gpt over 29.0 m; 1.17 gpt over 31.0 m; 0.96 gpt over 58.0 m, 0.96 gpt over 61.6 m; 16.88 gpt over 2.0 m

Drilling west of planned West Pit intersects mineralization up to 100 m west of existing Mineral Reserves Key intercepts: 1.06 gpt over 25.0 m; 1.63 gpt over 32.0 m, incl 13.35 gpt over 2.0 m; 0.71 gpt over 23.4 m



TORONTO, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced results from 43 holes (25,847.8 m) drilled along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) at the Detour Lake property. The new holes are the sixth batch of results from the recently announced 270,000 m exploration program, which the Company is targeting for completion by the end of 2021. The program is being completed to collect information for an updated, and potentially expanded, Mineral Reserve estimate and to support the completion of a new production plan, expected to be released in the first half of 2022. Most of the new holes announced today are from drilling in the Saddle Zone, located between the existing Main Pit and planned West Pit locations, which has been underexplored with no Mineral Reserves and only limited Mineral Resources. Several new holes are also being announced from the area west of the West Pit Mineral Reserves, which also contains limited past drilling.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “The new drill results announced today continue to support our view that a much larger deposit exists along the Detour Mine Trend than is currently included in Detour Lake Mine’s existing Mineral Reserves. The results include a significant number of new intersections with attractive grades and widths that provide additional very compelling evidence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization that extends from the Main Pit through the Saddle Zone to the planned West Pit location to a depth of at least 800 m below surface. We also continue to expand the mineralized corridor west of the planned West Pit, where mineralization has been intersected over 400 m further west of existing Mineral Reserves, and to identify broad zones of higher-grade mineralization extending below the Main Pit and West Pit location pit shells that highlight the potential to add new open-pit, and potentially underground, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at depth. Our 270,000 m drilling program at Detour Lake is continuing with 12 surface drills in operation, with the program advancing on track for completion by the end of the year. The very encouraging exploration results we are consistently achieving at Detour Lake will be factored into a new life-of-mine plan and technical report, expected to be released in the first half of 2022, which we believe will include significant new value creation opportunities and will make further progress towards establishing Detour Lake as one of the world’s largest and most profitable gold mines.”



East Portion of Saddle Zone

Drilling in the east portion of the Saddle Zone included 12 holes (6,291 m) and targeted areas along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) directly to the west of the Main Pit Mineral Reserve shell.

Significant results from the drilling include: 1.72 gpt over 80.4 m and 0.80 gpt over 98.0 m, incl 13.73 over 2.0 m, from hole DLM-21-124; 1.63 gpt over 38.6 m, 1.67 gpt over 15.0 m, 0.88 gpt over 28.0 m and 0.83 gpt over 29.5 m, from DLM-21-154; and 1.0 gpt over 41.0 m from hole DLM-21-116. These holes were drilled to target the DMT between 200 and 400 m below surface and continue to confirm the continuation of this structure to the west of the current Main Pit Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource pit shells.

Additional significant intercepts from this area include: 2.15 gpt over 45.0 m, incl 19.16 gpt over 2.0 m, 0.82 gpt over 35.0 m, 1.20 gpt over 44.0 m and 0.86 gpt over 13.0 m from DLM-21-156; 0.80 gpt over 80.0 m, 0.94 gpt over 24.0 m, 2.72 gpt over 13.0 m, incl 13.49 gpt over 2.0 m and 0.98 gpt over 19.0 m, from DLM-21-104A; 1.21 gpt over 13.8 m, 0.80 gpt over 22.8 m from DLM-21-136A. All of these holes targeted the DMT from surface to a depth of 200 m and demonstrated good continuity of mineralization from the Main Pit as well as the potential for new Mineral Resources at very shallow depths.

Central Portion of Saddle Zone

Drilling in the central portion of the Saddle Zone included eight holes (5,576 m) and targeted the DMT approximately midway between the existing Main Pit and Mineral Reserves in the planned West Pit.

Significant results from the drilling include: 1.31 gpt over 87.0 m, 2.30 gpt over 21.0 m, incl 18.47 gpt over 2.0 m, 1.16 gpt over 44.0 m, incl 16.14 gpt over 2.0 m, from hole DLM-21-153; 7.19 gpt over 17.0 m, incl 32.80 gpt over 3.2 m, 3.64 gpt over 23.2 m, incl 33.24 gpt over 2.2 m, from DLM-21-137; 2.74 gpt over 27.0 m, incl 5.11 gpt over 11.8 m, 0.84 gpt over 19.8 m and 0.88 gpt over 13.4 m, from DLM-21-148C; 1.28 gpt over 39.0 m, 1.21 gpt over 22.0 m, 0.95 gpt over 45.0 m and 1.35 gpt over 49.7m from DLM-21-162. The holes targeted the DMT mainly between 250 and 450 m below surface.

Results from all new holes in this area are considered extremely encouraging as they continue to confirm the presence of a broad corridor of mineralization extending between the Main Pit and Mineral Reserve in the planned West Pit (a distance of over 800 m) with the overall style of mineralization and gold tenor being very similar to that found in existing Mineral Reserves.

West Portion of Saddle Zone

Drilling in the west portion of the Saddle Zone included 11 holes (6,140.8 m) and targeted the area immediately west of the future West Pit from surface to a depth of approximately 550 m.

Significant results from the drilling include: 1.09 gpt over 70.5 m, Incl 7.78 gpt over 5.0 m, and 0.99 gpt over 14.9 m from DLM-21-165; 1.48 gpt over 57.0 m, incl 12.27 gpt over 2.0 m, and 0.90 gpt over 36.5 m from hole DLM-21-163, 1.05 gpt over 56.0 m, 3.31 gpt over 25.3 m, incl 12.22 gpt over 5.3 m, 1.02 gpt over 36.0 m and 1.73 gpt over 13.3 m, from DLM-21-123; 0.80 gpt over 111.0 m, 2.70 gpt over 23.9 m, incl 22.75 gpt over 2.5 m, and 0.98 gpt over 26.0 m, from DLM-21-149; 1.77 gpt over 30.6 m, 0.91 gpt over 37.5 m, 1.35 gpt over 25.7 m, 1.48 gpt over 25.0 m, and 0.91 gpt over 23.6 m, from DLM-21-147, 1.48 gpt over 57.0 m, incl 12.27 gpt over 2.0 m, and 0.90 gpt over 36.5 m from DLM-21-163, and 1.07 gpt over 41.0 m, incl 11.34 gpt over 2.0 m, 0.80 gpt over 64.0 m, 2.95 gpt over 11.0 m, incl 13.31 gpt over 2.0 m, and 11.19 gpt over 2.0 m from DLM-21-164. The new results targeted the DMT between surface and a depth of 200 m and demonstrate the continuation of mineralization towards the west part of the Saddle Zone towards the future West Pit at very shallow depths.

Additional significant intercepts from this area include: 2.36 gpt over 21.0 m, incl 14.03 gpt over 2.0 m, 1.18 gpt over 13.0 m, 1.03 gpt over 16.3 m and 0.93 gpt over 17.0 m, from DLM-21-157, and 1.96 gpt over 33.0 m, incl 19.02 gpt over 2.0 m, from hole DLM-21-155. These holes targeted the DMT between 400 and 550 m below surface, close to the bottom of the current Mineral Resource pit shell.

Below Future West Pit

Drilling below the planned West Pit included eight holes (5925 m) which targeted the DMT in the central part of the planned West Pit between 200 and 600 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include: 7.39 gpt over 10.0 m, 1.62 gpt over 77.8 m and 0.92 gpt over 13.0 m from DLM-21-203; 4.94 gpt over 16.8 m, incl 8.60 gpt over 9.2 m, 0.96 gpt over 61.6 m, 1.65 gpt over 10.0 m and 35.92 gpt over 2.4 m, from hole DLM-21-199; 4.85 gpt over 16.0 m, 0.95 gpt over 59.7 m and 0.94 gpt over 20.7 m, from DLM-21-201; 1.17 gpt over 31.0 m and 0.71 gpt over 42.0 m, from DLM-21-146; 1.81 gpt over 40.0 m, 0.84 gpt over 36.0 m, 0.83 gpt over 48.7 m, 1.30 gpt over 15.0 m and 1.35 gpt over 11.0 m, from DLM-21-216 and 1.48 gpt over 47.9 m, incl 4.06 gpt over 13.4 m and 0.96 gpt over 58.0 m, from DLM-21-139.

Additional significant results from this area include an intercept of 6.0 gpt over 14.0 m, incl 25.02 gpt over 3.0 m, from DLM-21-191A at a depth of approximately 600 m where testing to date has been limited. This intercept is approximately 400 m to the west of the following previous intercepts: 7.21 gpt over 14.0 m from DLM-21-24A and 9.14 gpt over 4.0 m from DLM-21-50B (see press release dated March 15, 2021).

Results from the new holes are considered very positive and continue to confirm the continuation of mineralization through the west portion of the Saddle Zone and into the area under the planned West Pit. The results from DLM-21-191A are considered particularly encouraging as they continue to support the potential for higher-grade zones of mineralization extending to depth below the current open-pit Mineral Resource.

West Pit Extension

Drilling in the West Pit extension area included 4 new holes (1,915 m) which targeted areas of the DMT west of the Mineral Reserve located in the planned West Pit up to a depth of 300 and 400 m below surface.

Significant results from the drilling include: 1.06 gpt over 25.4 m and 0.71 gpt over 23.4 m, from DLM-21-107A and 1.63 gpt over 32.0 m, incl 13.35 gpt over 2.0 m, from DLM-21-130 and 0.76 gpt over 20.0 m from DLM-21-094D.

Based on assay results and other observations obtained from the program to date, the outlook for Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth at Detour Lake continues to look highly encouraging with there being evidence of a broad and continuous corridor of mineralization extending from the Main Pit through the Saddle Zone to the planned West Pit and to a depth of at least 800 m below surface. The work also suggests that mineralization within the corridor is very similar to that found in existing Mineral Reserves and is hosted within broad zones containing variable amounts of quartz and pyrite, which are controlled mainly by east-west trending, moderately north dipping folds and shear structures which plunge at a shallow angle to the west. Given results to date, the potential to identify further extensions of mineralization as well as additions to Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves through additional drilling is considered excellent.

Exploration work at Detour Lake is ongoing with 12 drills current working with the program on track to complete 270,000 m by the end of 2021.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s exploration programs at Detour Lake are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Kallio, as well as Keith Green, P.Geo., Director, Exploration, Canada, and Steve Gray, P.Geo, Exploration Superintendent, Detour Lake Mine, are ‘qualified persons’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples are logged and sampled in a secure facility at the Detour mine site and under supervision of Qualified Geologists. NQ sized core is predominantly sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment, the other half of core retained for future assay verification. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every 20 samples. Core samples are shipped directly by courier, and tracked via a chain of custody from site to certified off-site analytical laboratories for preparation and assaying.

Kirkland Lake Gold utilizes four accredited external laboratories to manage the significant volume of sample submissions. Each lab is certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) which conforms with ASB-RG Mineral Analysis Laboratory for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025: General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Sample preparation includes crushing drill core up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle splitting 500 grams and pulverizing to 95% passing 105 µm followed by both scheduled and specifically requested silica sand cleaning. Gold Analysis involves Fire Assay – Atomic Absorption (AA) technique from a 50-gram pulp sample with grade ranges between 5 to 10,000 ppb. Samples greater than 10,000 ppb are analyzed with a gravimetric finish. Selected high grade samples are also analyzed using the screen metallics procedure.

Contracted laboratories for the Kirkland Lake Gold’s Detour Project include; ALS Global (sample preparation completed in Timmins, Ontario with pulps sent to Vancouver, BC for analysis), Activation Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Timmins, Ontario), SGS Laboratories (sample preparation and analysis completed in Cochrane, Ontario) and AGAT Laboratories (sample preparation in Timmins and analysis in Mississauga).

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

Table 1. Detour Lake Mine – Significant Assay Results

Hole Number



UTM NAD83 Hole

Length

(m)



Azimuth

(°)



Dip

(°)



From

(m)



To

(m)



Length

(m)



Au

(gpt)



Target



Section

East Easting Northing DLM-21-094D 15100 587365 5541706 648.5 177 -57 95.0 97.0 2.0 7.66 West Extension



AND 406.0 426.0 20.0 0.76 DLM-21-104A 17380E 589653 5541300 858.0 182 -53 217.0 297.0 80.0 0.80 East Saddle



















AND 320.0 344.0 24.0 0.94 AND 405.0 418.0 13.0 2.72 INCL. 407.0 409.0 2.0 13.49 AND 456.0 475.0 19.0 0.98 AND 775.0 805.0 30.0 0.87 DLM-21-107A 15140 587405 5541722 650.0 178 -56 424.0 449.4 25.4 1.06 West Extension



AND 491.6 515.0 23.4 0.71 DLM-21-108A 17100E 589376 5541171 651.0 180 -55 41.0 55.0 14.0 0.73 Central Saddle



AND 110.5 119.0 8.5 1.07 DLM-21-116 17220E 589491 5541398 337.0 178 -50 270.0 311.0 41.0 1.00 East Saddle DLM-21-117 17020E 589289 5541517 900.0 179 -55 323.4 342.3 18.9 1.29 Central Saddle























AND 397.0 422.0 25.0 0.66 AND 446.0 448.0 2.0 7.55 AND 527.0 543.5 16.5 0.88 AND 561.0 563.0 2.0 11.02 AND 592.3 622.0 29.7 0.93 AND 724.0 818.0 94.0 0.93 DLM-21-121 17020E 589298 5541069 571.0 180 -49 113.0 128.0 15.0 0.63 Central Saddle DLM-21-123 16940 589213 5541322 807.0 181 -55 24.0 37.3 13.3 1.73 West Saddle























AND 136.0 172.0 36.0 1.02 AND 226.0 282.0 56.0 1.05 AND 414.7 440.0 25.3 3.31 INCL. 414.7 420.0 5.3 12.22 AND 733.0 735.0 2.0 26.43 AND 771.4 786.1 14.7 1.52 DLM-21-124 17260E 589529 5541493 794.0 178 -52 342.0 440.0 98.0 0.80 East Saddle



















INCL. 342.0 344.0 2.0 13.73 AND 518.1 598.5 80.4 1.72 INCL. 590.0 598.5 8.5 5.42 AND 666.0 699.0 33.0 0.68 AND 744.0 794.0 50.0 1.27 DLM-21-130 15220 587489 5541552 402.0 176 -57 269.0 301.0 32.0 1.63 West Extension



INCL. 286.0 288.0 2.0 13.35 DLM-21-131 17780 590049 5541514 219.0 180 -57 NSV East Saddle DLM-21-136A 17220E 589492 5541343 264.0 178 -52 105.2 119.0 13.8 1.21 East Saddle







AND 142.0 157.0 15.0 0.69 AND 233.0 255.8 22.8 0.80 DLM-21-137 17020 589289 5541523 813.0 178 -51 296.0 313.0 17.0 7.19 Central Saddle



















INCL. 306.8 310.0 3.2 32.80 AND 590.0 603.4 13.4 1.27 AND 628.8 652.0 23.2 3.64 INCL. 628.8 631.0 2.2 33.24 AND 690.0 726.0 36.0 0.93 DLM-21-138A 17260 589529 5541514 711.0 178 -59 444.0 506.0 62.0 0.81 East Saddle











AND 521.0 545.2 24.2 1.05 AND 556.8 587.0 30.2 1.44 AND 606.0 633.0 27.0 1.55 DLM-21-139 16020E 588286 5541685 801.0 176 -58 117.5 125.0 7.5 3.34 West Pit



















AND 286.0 344.0 58.0 0.96 INCL. 318.0 328.0 10.0 2.99 AND 413.0 460.9 47.9 1.48 INCL. 429.0 442.4 13.4 4.06 AND 643.0 672.0 29.0 1.25 DLM-21-140 15260 587531 5541405 214.5 178 -54 NSV West Extension DLM-21-141A 17340 589610 5541445 129.0 178 -57 NSV East Saddle DLM-21-143 16860E 589133 5541311 450.0 178 -48 204.0 273.0 69.0 0.76 West Saddle



AND 390.7 403.0 12.3 0.81 DLM-21-146 16060E 588330 5541445 438.0 176 -57 118.0 160.0 42.0 0.71 West Pit



AND 187.0 218.0 31.0 1.17 DLM-21-147 16940E 589212 5541367 801.0 181 -56 68.0 98.6 30.6 1.77 West Saddle















AND 265.5 303.0 37.5 0.91 AND 320.3 346.0 25.7 1.35 AND 483.1 506.7 23.6 0.91 AND 540.0 565.0 25.0 1.48 DLM-21-148C 17120E 589393 5541457 642.0 178 -53 234.0 253.8 19.8 0.84 Central Saddle















AND 364.4 377.8 13.4 0.88 AND 552.0 579.0 27.0 2.74 INCL. 562.0 573.8 11.8 5.11 AND 618.0 620.0 2.0 18.57 DLM-21-149 16900E 589165 5541387 366.5 178 -54 96.3 120.2 23.9 2.70 West Saddle











INCL. 112.2 114.7 2.5 22.75 AND 205.0 231.0 26.0 0.98 AND 255.0 366.0 111.0 0.80 DLM-21-150 16840 589114 5541261 450.0 175 -47 154.0 175.0 21.0 0.78 West Saddle DLM-21-152 17300 589570 5541567 681.0 179 -54 321.2 336.0 14.8 1.22 East Saddle















AND 533.0 574.0 41.0 1.13 AND 585.1 608.2 23.1 2.96 AND 628.2 662.0 33.8 1.92 INCL. 632.0 639.0 7.0 6.26 DLM-21-153 16980 589253 5541347 634.0 178 -52 158.0 179.0 21.0 2.30 Central Saddle















INCL. 162.0 164.0 2.0 18.47 AND 232.0 319.0 87.0 1.31 AND 428.0 472.0 44.0 1.16 INCL. 470.0 472.0 2.0 16.14 DLM-21-154 17180E 589451 5541412 450.0 179 -51 199.0 237.6 38.6 1.63 East Saddle















INCL. 199.0 206.0 7.0 4.98 AND 257.0 272.0 15.0 1.67 AND 294.0 322.0 28.0 0.88 AND 389.2 418.7 29.5 0.83 DLM-21-155 16940 589211 5541482 702.0 180 -57 578.0 611.0 33.0 1.96 West Saddle







INCL. 609.0 611.0 2.0 19.02 OPEN 658.0 702.0 44.0 1.04 DLM-21-156 17300E 589575 5541214 729.0 178 -54 129.0 142.0 13.0 0.86 East Saddle



















AND 175.0 219.0 44.0 1.20 AND 260.0 295.0 35.0 0.82 AND 319.0 364.0 45.0 2.15 INCL. 355.0 357.0 2.0 19.16 AND 663.0 691.4 28.4 1.36 DLM-21-157 16940E 589215 5541409 789.0 181 -57 322.0 338.3 16.3 1.03 West Saddle



















AND 359.0 372.0 13.0 1.18 AND 423.0 436.0 13.0 0.80 AND 507.0 528.0 21.0 2.36 INCL. 510.0 512.0 2.0 14.03 AND 613.0 630.0 17.0 0.93 DLM-21-158 17220E 589490 5541469 501.0 181 -51 314.2 326.0 11.8 0.83 East Saddle







AND 374.0 385.0 11.0 2.07 AND 403.0 427.0 24.0 0.84 DLM-21-159 17300E 589570 5541479 618.0 179 -53 415.0 421.9 6.9 3.34 East Saddle











AND 495.0 506.2 11.2 1.00 AND 515.0 528.0 13.0 1.01 AND 543.5 600.0 56.5 1.06 DLM-21-160 17060E 589330 5541485 711.0 181 -63 404.0 423.0 19.0 0.84 Central Saddle











AND 535.0 563.0 28.0 1.05 AND 602.0 612.0 10.0 12.70 AND 647.0 688.1 41.1 1.09 DLM-21-161A 16860E 589136 5541209 288.8 181 -48 96.0 134.0 38.0 0.52 West Saddle DLM-21-162 17100E 589369 5541495 654.0 180 -61 284.0 306.0 22.0 1.21 Central Saddle















AND 371.0 410.0 39.0 1.28 AND 453.0 469.0 16.0 0.84 AND 513.0 558.0 45.0 0.95 AND 576.0 625.7 49.7 1.35 DLM-21-163 16890E 589163 5541336 450.0 177 -52 134.5 171.0 36.5 0.90 West Saddle







AND 244.0 301.0 57.0 1.48 INCL. 258.0 260.0 2.0 12.27 DLM-21-164 16820E 589092 5541349 624.0 179 -54 51.0 53.0 2.0 11.19 West Saddle



























AND 147.0 158.0 11.0 2.95 INCL. 152.0 154.0 2.0 13.31 AND 172.0 213.0 41.0 1.07 INCL. 176.0 178.0 2.0 11.34 AND 254.0 318.0 64.0 0.80 AND 446.8 457.0 10.2 0.98 AND 477.0 491.1 14.1 0.97 DLM-21-165 16900E 589174 5541267 412.5 178 -55 159.5 230.0 70.5 1.09 West Saddle







INCL. 173.0 178.0 5.0 7.78 AND 252.1 267.0 14.9 0.99 DLM-21-191A 16220E 588479 5541779 825.0 180 -56 371.0 373.0 2.0 16.88 West Pit























AND 629.6 662.0 32.4 0.86 AND 717.0 738.2 21.2 0.69 AND 747.0 761.0 14.0 6.00 INCL. 747.0 750.0 3.0 25.02 AND 770.0 785.0 15.0 2.67 INCL. 776.3 779.0 2.7 12.47 DLM-21-199 15780E 588042 5541697 600.0 176 -58 150.0 160.0 10.0 1.65 West Pit



















AND 190.6 193.0 2.4 35.92 AND 317.4 379.0 61.6 0.96 AND 446.5 463.3 16.8 4.94 INCL. 454.1 463.3 9.2 8.60 OPEN 565.0 600.0 35.0 1.08 DLM-21-201 15900E 588165 5541707 903.0 179 -55 336.3 396.0 59.7 0.95 West Pit



















AND 454.0 470.0 16.0 4.85 AND 539.0 559.7 20.7 0.94 AND 689.0 705.0 16.0 2.34 INCL. 697.0 699.0 2.0 11.92 AND 777.7 801.5 23.8 1.31 DLM-21-203 15740 E 588004 5541769 849.0 179 -54 240.0 253.0 13.0 0.92 West Pit































AND 374.2 452.0 77.8 1.62 INCL. 425.0 433.0 8.0 3.17 INCL. 445.0 451.0 6.0 5.83 AND 480.0 503.0 23.0 0.67 AND 514.0 524.0 10.0 7.39 AND 628.0 646.0 18.0 0.73 AND 718.0 747.0 29.0 1.64 AND 777.0 821.0 44.0 0.95 DLM-21-209 16580 E 588848 5541583 708.0 178 -58 126.6 129.0 2.4 16.10 West Pit



















AND 498.8 518.8 20.0 0.93 AND 529.7 551.0 21.3 0.90 AND 596.0 610.0 14.0 1.00 AND 651.0 674.0 23.0 0.69 AND 690.0 692.0 2.0 14.77 DLM-21-216 15740 E 588007 5541710 801.0 178 -54 175.0 186.0 11.0 1.35 West pit



























AND 328.0 368.0 40.0 1.81 AND 419.0 455.0 36.0 0.84 AND 473.0 488.0 15.0 1.30 AND 566.0 614.7 48.7 0.83 AND 662.0 692.0 30.0 0.60 AND 706.0 719.0 13.0 0.78 OPEN 793.0 798.0 5.0 2.12

Figure 1. Detour Lake Mine – Property Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a7b0d05-0179-4caf-abd5-130ca3f97b2f

Figure 2. Detour Lake Mine – Longitudinal View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a61b5ed-098d-4e05-8067-05995d96d641

Figure 3. Detour Lake Mine – Saddle Zone – Plan View is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51a5be7c-a084-4740-9515-e38e0b753ad6