Expereo acquires global managed Internet access provider, Brodynt

AMSTERDAM, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, a leading global provider of managed Internet, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access solutions, announces that it has agreed to acquire Brodynt, a provider of global managed Internet services. This acquisition further strengthens Expereo’s position in providing global managed Internet & SD-WAN services to its global enterprise customer base and service provider partner community.



This news follows the acquisitions of GlobalInternet, Comsave, and Videns IT Services, a leading provider of managed SD-WAN and SASE services, late last year and earlier this year. These acquisitions solidify Expereo’s position in leading the global transformation to software-defined and internet-based networking. With the full support of majority investor, Vitruvian Partners, and minority investor, Apax Partners SAS, Expereo intends to continue its acquisition strategy.

Global enterprises are accelerating their network transformations following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following an initial rush to get their global networks fit-for-purpose for remote working, global enterprise connectivity is now migrating rapidly to software-defined and internet-based solutions, including through accelerated adoption of cloud applications. Expereo’s depth and breadth of expertise in providing and managing software-defined and internet-based networks and Cloud Access allows a globally operating enterprise to do so with ease, trust, and security.

“Expereo brings additional global reach, leading digital user and operations platform, and complementary SD-WAN and SASE experience that our customers and partners will greatly benefit from,” says Marcus Munoz, Brodynt Co-CEO. “We have built a great customer and partner base, as well as a superb team supporting them,” adds Marc Mateo, Brodynt Co-CEO. “I am excited to see this integrated into Expereo, enabling faster expansion and adding broader capabilities as the market very rapidly transforms with internet services now being core to global enterprise connectivity networks; Expereo brings the scale to do so efficiently.”

“It is all about scale and delivering world-class customer experience,” says Irwin Fouwels, CEO Expereo. “Where our ability to effectively source, manage, and improve performance of any type of internet-based networking service anywhere in the world complemented traditional wide-area-network technology, we are now effectively replacing such legacy solutions. Overlaying our own cloud fabric and digital customer interface takes a global internet-based solution to the next level in terms of performance and experience – we are excited to bring this to Brodynt’s customers and partners.”

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud Access services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government locations worldwide, helping to enhance every business’s productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

Vitruvian Partners, an international growth capital and buyout firm headquartered in London with offices across London, Stockholm, Munich, Luxembourg, San Francisco, and Shanghai, acquired a majority shareholding in Expereo earlier in 2021. Apax Partners SAS, a leading European private equity firm based in Paris, owns a minority shareholding alongside Vitruvian. Paris-headquartered Apax Partners SAS and London-headquartered Apax Partners LLP have a shared history but are separate, independent private equity firms.

About Brodynt

Brodynt provides global managed Internet and SD-WAN services to global enterprise customers and service providers such as ISPs, Carriers, and System Integrators. Founded in 2012 with headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, and offices in Austin, Texas, and Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Q Advisors is a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brodynt in connection with the transaction.