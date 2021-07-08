Fifteen-Year-Old Cycles All National Parks in California in Seven Months for Inclusive Cycling Charities

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclist Royce Felten, 15, will complete his 363-mile ride across the nine national parks in California for charity on July 9, 2021, at Avenue of The Giants in Redwood National Park. [Link to GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/7e32aa46.].



A cancer survivor and a person with autism, Felten is an endurance road cyclist. His rides through the national parks have taken him across 363 miles of national park roads over 13 days with 32,370 feet of elevation gain.

“I hope that through this effort, I can raise awareness that unique people can do uniquely strong things,” says Felten. “I feel seen by my selected charities Team California Juniors and VeloYouth.”

Felten rides for cycling charities Team California Juniors and VeloYouth because they have empowered him both on and off the bike. Felten wants to pay it forward by supporting organizations that include cyclists of each unique ability and identity.

Felten is no stranger to long-distance riding, having previously competed in the virtual Race Across the West, a 925-mile virtual cycling race, where he was the youngest competitor raising over $1,400 for autism and cancer charities.

Given the unique nature of the parks, two were completed by Felten with alternate activities. Felten kayaked the Channel Islands, and completed a through-hike of Pinnacles due to their lack of or limited road systems.

A list of his rides is below to highlight his efforts:

Joshua Tree: 134 miles with 12,200 feet elevation gain across four days

Death Valley: 35 miles with 7250 feet elevation gain

Pinnacles: Alternate activity with an 11-mile, 2,500-foot elevation gain double-through-hike due to no roads

Channel Islands: Alternate activity kayaking Anacapa due to no roads

Yosemite: 25 miles with 1,000 feet elevation gain on the legendary Tioga Pass

Kings Canyon: 40 miles with 3,500 feet elevation gain through the entire park

Sequoia: 23 miles with 2,500 feet elevation gain

Lassen: 50 miles with 5,000 feet elevation gain riding across park twice

Redwood: 31 miles with 650 feet of elevation gain on 7/9 on Avenue of The Giants



To support Royce as he completes his ride, visit https://gofund.me/7e32aa46.

A gallery of photos of his rides is available at: https://jessblock.smugmug.com/Pro-Associations-and-Nonprofit/Royce-Felten-National-Park-Ride-for-Charity.

Ride data is available at https://www.strava.com/athletes/royceroyce.

ABOUT ROYCE FELTEN: Felten is a high school incoming Junior from Riverside, CA, who dreams of attending Stanford and becoming a teacher. Felten volunteers as an autism self-advocate in health care, education, and policy settings. https://www.strava.com/athletes/royceroyce

ABOUT TEAM CALIFORNIA JUNIORS: The elite division of GS Andiamo cycling nonprofit has a mission of creating the next generation of cyclists passionate about cycling, athletics, and sportsmanship. https://teamcabike.com/juniors/

ABOUT VELOYOUTH: San Diego VeloYouth is a values-based program that serves at-promise kids by infusing goal setting, cycling, and daily achievement into cycling and beyond. http://veloyouth.org

Media Contact: Elysse Acosta - elysse@feltenmedia.com - 760-490-5810