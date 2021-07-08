3D Printing Materials Market to Reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2025 at 22.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Materials Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Printing Materials Market Information by Material Type, End-Use Industry and Region - Forecast till 2025”, the market is predicted to reach USD 5.49 Billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 22.1%.

Market Scope

The surge in sales of several desktop 3D printers as their demand surge among designers, artists, manufacturers, and scientists, can favor the 3D printing materials in the years to come. For example, Amazon launched a 3D printing store to sell 3D printed items to generate considerable market revenue. The drop in cost of 3D printing to affordable prices, the high capability of producing complex products at a cheap rate, the replacement of traditional machining technologies with 3D printing material can favor market growth in the review period. Benefits of 3D printing, such as; cancer research, artificial organ printing, metal technology, and defense, can offer a significant growth opportunity for the market. 3D printing utilizes a low volume of materials that can afford excellent performance. For example, Airbus announced Airbus A350 XWB, manufactured by 3D printing.

Another example is; printed parts designed a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet. The high economic potential of 3D printing is being tapped by several companies with improved technology, which, in turn, can support the rise of the market. The application of nanomaterials is another important cause that can promote 3D printing material in upcoming years.

Market Drivers

The global 3D printing material device market is anticipated to garner decent revenue as the demand for artificial organs for treating tissue injuries.

Competitive Landscape

Some Eminent Companies that are operating in the Global 3D Printing Materials Market are:

3D Systems Corporation (US)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Royal Dsm N.V. (The Netherlands)

The Exone Company (US)

General Electric (US)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Höganäs AB (Sweden)

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany)

Stratasys, Ltd (Israel)

The report focuses on end users of 3D printing materials, including industrial, consumer products, automotive, aerospace and defense, healthcare, education and research, and personal or prosumer. The automotive segment is observed as the major end user of 3D printing materials and is likely to retain its forefront position in the forecast period. In addition, the report analyzes current market trends in the 3D printing materials market for different regions, along with opportunities. Analysis of government regulations and policies and understanding consumer preferences across different geographic areas are provided. The report also states analytics of demand and consumption of a different type of material by the different end users. A bottom-up approach studies the market volumes and value, and price trends of key players are detailed in the report.

Market Restraints

3D printing can witness issues regarding intellectual property, including patents, copyright, trademark, and industrial design rights, which, in turn, can hinder the market expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The surge in cases of COVID 19 is creating the need for modern medical solutions for treatment, which, in turn, can support the global 3D Printing Materials Market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The understanding of the global 3D Printing Materials Market deepens with segment study. The segment assessment of the 3D Printing Materials Market is based on material and applications.

The material based segments of the 3D Printing Materials Market are metals, ceramics, and plastics.

The Application based segments of the 3D printing device market are automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and consumer goods, among others.

Regional Insights of 3D Printing Materials Market

The digital file holds information for the configuration of desired objects and materials used as an intermediate between the 3D printers and the resultant product. This report comprehensively studies materials used during 3D printing, also called 3D printing materials. These materials are used as filament, powder, and liquid, in which liquid form is deployed on a large scale. Thus, support the expansion of the APAC market. The report defines recent trends and possibilities of future growth of the 3D printing materials market. Metals, Polymers (plastics), and ceramics, among others, are used as 3D printing materials. Amongst these, polymers are used printing materials that are observed to witness major material demand over the forecast period. Major applications of 3D printing material in the plastics and consumer goods industry can favor the 3D Printing Materials Market in North America.

