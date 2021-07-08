Worldwide genome editing market size to exhibit 22.9% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global genome editing market , as per seasoned analysts, had reached a valuation of USD 3.7 billion in the year 2020 and is likely to record a 22.9% compound annual growth rate during the study period, eventually accounting for USD 15.67 billion by 2027.

The study also scrutinizes this business domain through its segmentations, specifically the application scope and the end-user spectrum. Statistical information such as market share and growth rate predictions of each segment is included in the study. Additionally, the report provides significant information regarding the geographical reach of this business space and concludes with a detailed SWOT analysis of the market majors.

It is worth noting that genome editing allows scientists to make some changes to the DNA, further resulting in changes to the physical traits including disease risk or eye color. Thus, growing demand for synthetic genes coupled with increasing popularity of CRISPR genome editing technologies are the primary growth stimulants of global genome editing market.

Increasing R&D activities and subsequent innovative product launches are also facilitating the business scenario. However, complexities associated with clinical translation could potentially act as a restraining factor to the growth of global genome editing industry.

Summarizing the market segmentations

The report bifurcates global genome editing industry on the basis of its application reach and end-user scope. Speaking of the application spectrum, the market is further divided into clinical applications and genetic engineering.

The end-user scope of this business space includes contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes, and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

From the geographical point of view

Global genome editing market, based on regional analysis, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

Among these, experts cite that North America is likely to emerge as a major revenue contributor for the industry participants by 2027. Factors including technological breakthroughs in gene editing solutions coupled with surging investments in biotechnology sector are facilitating the regional business outlook.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific genome editing industry share is expected to record substantial growth in the ensuing years, primarily driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, growing population, and rapid developments in biotechnology space.

