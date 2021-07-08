Data Center Server Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global data center server market size is poised to grow at substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Data centers have gained immense popularity across the world because of rising penetration of internet in both urban and rural areas.

Some of the key trends that will support the development of data center server market are given below:

COVID-19 impact on Asia Pacific market:

Asia Pacific data center server market will become worth nearly $30 billion by 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge impact on the functioning of the market in the region. Several projects dedicated to the installation of data centers came to a halt because of lockdown restrictions imposed by governments across the region. The movement of raw materials and labor force came to a standstill due to curfew situations.

These things disrupted the supply chain of regional data center industry and resulted in severe delays in restarting the installation projects. However, with the lockdowns and other restrictions being relaxed to a great extent in most countries in APAC region, the market is said to pick up pace in the coming years. On the other hand, the pandemic has increased the number of companies and educational institutions opting for remote working facilities. This has raised the amount of digital data being produced every day, which in turn, will fuel the need for advanced data centers in the region.

Micro data center servers will showcase strong performance in APAC region:

Different data center servers are used for various purposes by both commercial and industrial end-users. However, micro data center servers will enjoy great demand among consumers in Asia Pacific region. The use of these centers will increase the adoption of micro servers that are powerful yet quite compact in size.

Many companies are introducing micro servers that offer high quality performance by effectively managing large chunks of data. For example, Dell Technologies, in February 2020, launched an all-new micro data center that has a streaming analytics engine which analyzes fast-moving data pieces, a small-footprint server and upgraded tools to help manage remote data efficiently. The company aims to expand its product portfolio through this launch.

Large data center construction projects in Asia Pacific:

Data center construction projects are gaining a momentum in Asia Pacific because of the incredible rise seen in the use of internet for various purposes. The need to set up strong IT infrastructure for catering to the rise in demand for high data speed will foster data center server market size.

Need for advanced capabilities for processing and analyzing large amounts of data will raise the demand for cloud-based servers among end-users in the region. Many multinational companies like IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are installing large data center servers to process millions of pieces of information every single day.

Internet penetration expanded at a rapid pace in Europe:

Europe data center server market size will cross $25 billion by 2027. Data center servers will grow in deployment because of the incredible rise in internet usage among customers across the region. As per the statistics released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the percentage of people making use of internet services for various purposes in Europe rose to 82.5% in 2019 as compared to 77.4% in 2017. Hyper-scale data centers are seeing higher adoption because of the growing need to use online services and facilitate the transfer and storage of large pieces of data at high speed.

Colocation data center servers will find increased adoption in Europe:

Colocation data center servers will gain demand among end-users in Europe as there are several companies that use the services of colocation providers for their technical expertise. This data center server offers rack space to third parties on a rental basis so that they can use it for their servers and networking equipment. Various advanced technologies like AI, Machine Learning (ML) and many others require high-performing data center servers to capture and process high-density data pieces. This is one of the main reasons for the rise in demand for colocation data center servers in Europe.

IT & Telecom sector drive data centers application in Europe:

Europe data center server market share will grow from IT & Telecom sector application as the percentage of organizations using colocation services for power, space and cooling needs is growing rapidly. These services are also adopted for providing security to storage, servers and various networking equipment. According to data center marketplace Cloudscene, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and France are countries with the highest number of colocation data center servers. They will help companies rent important IT infrastructure at affordable rates, thereby expanding the size of regional IT & Telecom sector.

Next-gen data center servers in North America:

North America data center server market size will be worth nearly $35 billion by the year 2027. The demand for robust data center servers has led to the development of some advanced technologies that will be used to create next-gen data centers. There are many companies that have already started introducing these data center servers as they handle several types of modern workloads with ease.

NVDIA Corporation introduced a high-end CPU named Grace in April 2021, that will be used in data centers. This CPU has some excellent functions as compared to other servers as it provides nearly 30 times higher total bandwidth and even up to 10 times greater performance for different applications processing millions of data pieces.

North America data center server market expects increased use of tower servers:

Tower servers industry will witness expansion across North America. One of the major reasons for this is the wide range of benefits these servers provide to clients like robust performance and flexibility in storing data. They even offer clients the freedom to customize their requirements and make optimum use of these servers as per their needs. They are quite agile in providing various services and this has increased their demand among SMEs as well as large enterprises.

Reputed companies like Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., ATOS SE, Fujitsu Limited and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are engaged in producing supreme data center servers for fulfilling the dynamic needs of their clients.

People have increased their use of different advanced digital technologies like contactless payments, online banking and video-on-demand for both business and personal purposes. This has bolstered the need for installing data center servers that have large information processing and storage capacities with strong memory power.

