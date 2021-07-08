Flair Airlines Continues Impressive Growth With Flights to the U.S, Bringing Ultra-Low Fares to Sun Destinations

English French

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines, Canada’s only true ultra low-cost carrier (ULCC), continues to change the face of the Canadian aviation market with unprecedented growth as it announces non-stop, low fare flights between 8 Canadian cities and 6 U.S destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Phoenix-Mesa, Hollywood-Burbank, Palm Springs and Las Vegas.



“We want Canadians to hear us loud and clear, you don’t have to rack up debt or save for months to enjoy travel this winter,” says Stephen Jones, President and CEO, Flair Airlines. “For years, Canadians have been over-paying for air travel to domestic and U.S destinations. Flair is here to ensure that Canadians are no longer taken advantage of and receive low prices for even better service. The fares to our new destinations ensure Canadians can easily enjoy travel this winter and spend some much-deserved time away exploring sunny new places.”

Halifax, Montreal, Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa and Abbotsford will receive service to a variety of the U.S cities starting this October. The ultra-low fares will start between $79 to $109 CAD one-way. All routes and schedule details can be viewed at https://www.flyflair.com.

The new service to the six U.S cities are among several new destinations Flair is adding to its network as the airline rapidly grows to serve 26 destinations in Canada and the U.S. With an ambitious goal to grow to 50 aircraft in 5 years, Flair is rapidly expanding as it disrupts the market and brings affordable air travel to Canadians.

Comments from our airport partners

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

“We are pleased to see Flair adding new routes out of YVR to exciting vacation destinations such as Burbank (California), Palm Springs (PSP), Mesa (Arizona) and Las Vegas (Nevada). As we see restrictions ease and passenger traffic increase these new routes will allow for more travel options once we are able to explore freely again. We commend Canada’s airlines for continuing to serve Canadians through the last year and a half and we are excited to see Flair expand their offer to provide unique travel experiences. YVR is ready to welcome all passengers back to the airport and will ensure the passenger journey through the airport is an effortless and safe one,” said Russell Atkinson, Director, Air Service Development – Strategy

Calgary Airport Authority (YYC)

"Congratulations to Flair on their new routes. We're excited for our guests to get back up in the air again flying to the warm destinations of Phoenix, Burbank and Las Vegas,” said Rob Palmer, Vice-President, Commercial, Strategy, and Chief Financial Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority. “We're ready to welcome guests back safely and we look forward to the added sunny winter options for Calgarians.”

Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL)

“We are pleased to see that Flair has decided to increase its presence in Canada by enhancing its air service from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Starting this fall, passengers will be able to benefit from a wide-range of options to popular sun destinations. This is good news for travellers – who we look forward to welcoming back to YUL – and it is another step in the recover of our industry and aviation activities,” said Stéphane Lapierre Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, ADM Aéroports de Montreal.

Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF)

“The increase in destinations will be an asset for the community,” commented Regional Chair Karen Redman. “We are pleased with Flair Airlines’ commitment to providing affordable travel and connectivity across Canada, as well as the opportunities this provides for an economic recovery in terms of business and tourism in the Region of Waterloo.”

Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW)

"Flair's YOW service expansion is a testament to their early success at our airport. As Canada's Capital Region continues to rebuild from the devastating effects of COVID-19, not only are the residents of Ottawa-Gatineau ready to travel, we know that our destination is safe and attractive for visitors as well," said Mark Laroche, President & CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

Abbotsford International Airport (YXX)

“A new Flair Airlines route from Abbotsford International Airport to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas will help serve our growing community and our region,” said Mayor of Abbotsford Henry Braun. “We know that as COVID-19 restrictions lift, the Abbotsford International Airport and its service providers will continue to be an economic driver for our community and the region, offering convenient and low cost flight options.”

Halifax International Airport Authority (YHZ)

“We are pleased with Flair’s plan to expand its upcoming winter season services with a new route between Halifax Stanfield and Orlando Sanford, Florida,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “As more of our community members are making travel plans, we’re excited by this new connection to the Sunshine State and look forward to offering direct U.S. and International air services again when the federal government restrictions on international flights to Canada are lifted.”

McCarran International Airport – Las Vegas (LAS)

“These new routes from Flair Airlines will significantly increase the opportunity for Canadians to experience Las Vegas,” said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport Chief Marketing Officer. “Historically, Las Vegas has been a top destination for travelers from across Canada and we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to this world-class destination.”

Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB)

“We are excited that the recent completion of our new terminal modernization and expansion has accelerated our air service recruitment initiatives. We thank Flair Airlines for choosing SFB,” said Tom Green, Sanford Airport Authority Board Chairman.

“SFB Airport a safe, efficient, and cost effective alternative to MCO. Flair Air recognized these benefits and we appreciate their decision. We believe Canada will be a strong market through SFB Airport. These flights to several cities will make it attractive to Canadian visitors and the local residents wanting to experience all the great things Canada has to offer,” said Tom Nolan, A.A.E, President & CEO.

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)

“Canadians have long appreciated our year-round sunshine, world-class special events and relaxed desert lifestyle,” said Mayor Christy Holstege. “We thank Flair Airlines for adding Palm Springs International Airport to their network and we look forward to a long relationship.”

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada’s only independent Ultra Low-Cost Carrier (ULCC) and is on a mission to liberate the lives of Canadians by providing affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve 26 cities across Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com

Media enquiries, please contact:

Jamina Kotak

780.887.9209

Jamina.kotak@flyflair.com