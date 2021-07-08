New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peptide Therapeutics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103100/?utm_source=GNW

The success of peptide therapeutics, so far, can be attributed to their clinical benefits, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. Since 2017, over 10 peptide-based drugs have received marketing approvals across different regions of the world. Examples of recently approved peptide drugs include (in the reverse chronological order of approval) Lupkynis™ (2021), Mycappsa® (2020), Scenesse® (2019), Rybelsus® (2019) and Vyleesi® (2019). Further, more than 150 therapeutic peptides are currently under clinical investigation, while several novel leads are being evaluated in the early stages of research. In this context, it is also worth mentioning that peptide-based therapy products account for 5% of the global pharmaceutical revenues generated annually.



Presently, several drug developers, along with technology providers, are actively engaged in the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics, such as peptide drug conjugates and cell penetrating peptides. Innovation in this field of research is mostly focused on improving drug delivery methods, API stability, target affinity, and optimizing toxicity profiles. Several big pharma players have also demonstrated interest in peptide therapeutics and are investing both time and capital in this domain. Since 2019, more than USD 3 billion has been invested into companies that are involved in the development of various types of peptide drugs. In addition, the market is witnessing significant partnership activity; several licensing agreements, focused on drug development and commercialization, were recently inked between stakeholders in this industry. Owing to their proven pharmacological value, the demand for peptide drugs is expected to indubitably increase over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type of Peptide (Small, Medium and Large), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous, Topical and Others), Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and Key Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Diseases, Oncological Diseases, Endocrine Diseases, Digestive and Gastrointestinal Diseases and Others): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021 – 2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of peptide therapeutics. The study also includes an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall market landscape of peptide-based therapies, including information on their current phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), type of peptide (small, medium and large), route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others) and key therapeutic area.

A detailed review of the players engaged in the development of peptide drugs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolios, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map representation, based on relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutic peptides under development, information on funding, partnership and clinical trials activity.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2015) focused on peptide therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as the year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, type of peptide, route of administration, phase of development and therapeutic area.

An analysis of various investments, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other equity offerings, that were undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, between 2015-2021.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target disease indication and key geographical regions.

An insightful market assessment summary, highlighting the clinical and commercial attractiveness of pipeline molecules (phase II and phase III), based on several relevant parameters, such as size of enrolled patient population (for the trial in the highest phase of development), route of administration, type of therapy, dosing frequency (for quantifying clinical attractiveness), target patient population, expected launch date and size of developer company (for quantifying commercial attractiveness).

A case study on the role of service providers that operate within the peptide therapeutics market, along with information on the various CROs, CMOs and custom peptide manufacturers that are actively engaged in this segment.

A case study presenting the key characteristics of novel peptide therapeutics, along with information on their applications and advantages, as well as key challenges associated with their development process.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity associated with peptide therapeutics, over the next decade. Based on the sales for approved peptide drugs, during the period 2015-2020, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the coming decade. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of peptide (small, medium and large), [B] route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others), [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and [D] key therapeutic area (metabolic diseases, oncological diseases, endocrine diseases, digestive and gastrointestinal diseases and others). In addition, the report provides value creation analysis of approved and clinical peptide-based therapies across different therapeutic areas.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics?

Which key disease indications are targeted by peptide therapeutic candidates in the current development pipeline?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of peptide therapeutics in the recent past?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the peptide therapeutics domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the peptide therapeutics market and its likely evolution in the short to mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of peptide therapeutics, including a discussion on their structure, classification and types of modifications. In addition, the chapter includes information on the historical evolution of peptides. Further, it features a brief overview of the design and development of therapeutic peptides, as well as a comparison between traditional and novel peptide technologies, along with the advantages and disadvantages associated with peptide-based therapies. Furthermore, the chapter presents details on the applications of peptide drugs along with providing an overview of the upcoming future trends, which, we believe, are likely to influence the growth of the peptide therapeutics market.



Chapter 4 includes information on over 300 peptide-based therapies that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of pipeline molecules, based on several relevant parameters, such as phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), type of peptide (small, medium and large), number of amino acids, route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others) and key therapeutic area. Further, we have presented a grid analysis of peptide therapeutics based on phase of development, route of administration and key therapeutic area.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed review of the players engaged in the development of peptide drugs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters. Further, we have presented a logo landscape of peptide developers in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region on the basis of phase of development and key players engaged in this domain. In addition, we have presented a heat map analysis of developers on the basis of company size, phase of development and geography.



Chapter 6 provides detailed profiles of prominent players engaged in development of peptide drugs. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, financial details / information (if available), pipeline details, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 highlights top big biopharma players engaged in the field of therapeutic peptides, featuring a heat map analysis based on several parameters, including number of amino acids, route of administration and therapeutic area.



Chapter 8 features an elaborate analysis and discussion of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players since 2015. It includes a brief description on the various types of partnership models (which include acquisition-based agreements, clinical trial agreements, distribution agreements, joint ventures, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, product-based agreements, R&D agreements and services agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. It also consists of a schematic representation showcasing the players that have established the maximum number of alliances related to the peptide therapeutics. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 9 presents details on various funding instances, investments and grants reported within the peptide therapeutics domain. The chapter includes information on various types of investments (such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPO and subsequent offerings) received by the companies between 2015 and 2021, highlighting the growing interest of the venture capital community and other strategic investors in this market.



Chapter 10 provides a detailed analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various therapeutic peptides, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target therapeutic area, and key geographical regions.



Chapter 11 features an analysis of the clinical and commercial attractiveness of the peptide drugs designed for the treatment of various types of diseases. In the chapter, each of the drugs / drug candidates were plotted on a 2X2 matrix, with clinical attractiveness (abscissa) and commercial attractiveness (ordinate) as the two axes. The clinical attractiveness of a drug was determined based on the sample size of the associated trial, route of administration, therapy type and dosing frequency. The commercial attractiveness of a drug was determined based on the size of target patient population, expected launch date and company size of the developer company.



Chapter 12 is a case study focused on the role of service providers that operate within the peptide therapeutics market and captures information on the various CROs, CMOs and custom peptide manufacturers that are actively involved in this segment of the peptide therapeutics market. In addition, the chapter includes the advantages and challenges associated with outsourcing, along with the key parameters that need to be considered while selecting a service provider.



Chapter 13 is a case study presenting the key characteristics of novel peptides drugs, along with information on the applications, advantages and key challenges involved in their development processes.



Chapter 14 presents an elaborate market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till the year 2030. It also includes future sales projections of peptide-based therapies that are either marketed or in advanced stages of clinical development (phase II/III and above). The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] type of peptide (small, medium and large), [B] route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others), and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and [D] key therapeutic area (metabolic diseases, oncological diseases, endocrine diseases, digestive and gastrointestinal diseases and others). In addition, the report provides value creation analysis of approved and clinical peptide-based therapies across different therapeutic areas.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the entire report. It provides the key takeaways and presents our independent opinion of the peptide therapeutics market, based on the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 16 is an appendix that provides the list of approved peptide therapeutics during the period 2000 and 2012.



Chapter 17 is an appendix that contains tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix that provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

