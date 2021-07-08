New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biopharmaceutical CROs Market, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103098/?utm_source=GNW

In 2020 alone, more than 20 biopharmaceutical products (including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and gene therapies) were approved in the US. , Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed considerable growth, with several stakeholders actively engaged in the development of multiple vaccine candidates, some of which have received emergency use authorizations against the novel coronavirus strain. However, it is a well-known fact that the development and clinical evaluation of biologics is both challenging and cost intensive, and requires advanced product development expertise and bioprocessing technologies. Therefore, many innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry are opting to outsource their drug discovery and clinical research operations to capable contract service providers.



Contract research organizations (CROs) have the necessary capabilities and experience to expertly support biopharmaceutical R&D projects. Being well-aware of the nuances of drug design and development, such organizations have long been assisting biologics developers to navigate through process-related complexities and stringent regulatory environments, across different geographies. Several big pharma players, with multifarious product development programs, are increasingly engaging with third party research entities to reduce the strain on their internal R&D infrastructure. In fact, it is estimated that big pharma players presently outsource close to 45% of their internal R&D operations to CROs. In the past few years, several niche CROs, claiming to offer services for the development of specialty biologics, have been established, and are gradually being acquired by larger entities that are trying to consolidate their presence amidst the growing competition in this space. The contract research services segment is considered to be an indispensable part of the overall biopharmaceutical market. As more developers opt to outsource various aspects of their business processes, we anticipate the biologics contract research services market to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Biopharmaceutical CROs Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Biologic (Vaccines, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Antibodies, Recombinant Proteins / Peptides, and Others), Scale of Operation (Clinical and Preclinical), Therapeutic Area (Oncological Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Inflammatory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Other Therapeutic Areas), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA and Rest of the World)” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the biopharmaceutical CROs market, over the next decade. The study also includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical services market, highlighting the contributions of CROs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of biologics manufactured (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies, antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides, vectors, biosimilars and others), scale of operation (clinical and preclinical) and types of services offered (including [A] clinical services (trial management services, clinical data management, safety and pharmacovigilance services, regulatory services, consulting services and other clinical services) and [B] preclinical services (toxicology studies, in vivo studies, safety studies, PK / ADME and other bioanalytical studies, consulting services, regulatory services, other preclinical services).

A benchmark analysis of the various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of companies (in terms of their expertise across various services related to the development of biopharmaceuticals) and allows players to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups to identify opportunities to gain a competitive edge.

A detailed analysis of the various partnerships inked between CROs offering biopharmaceutical related services. It includes a brief description of the various types of partnerships models (such as outsourcing agreements, licensing agreements, and service alliances) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain, since 2016.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2020. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on several parameters.

A detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of players that have acquired other firms since 2016, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

A proprietary 2×2 representation that was developed to assess the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.

A detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall cell and gene therapies research services industry.

Elaborate profiles of prominent CROs engaged in offering biopharmaceutical related services. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on their year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives, financial details (if available), service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future potential of the biopharmaceutical CROs market over the coming decade. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of biologic (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides, and others), [B] scale of operation (clinical and preclinical), [C] target therapeutic area (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, and other therapeutic areas) and [D] key geographical region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in offering research related services for biopharmaceuticals?

Which business models are commonly adopted by biopharmaceutical companies for the outsourcing their research and development operations?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to biopharmaceutical related research services?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the biopharmaceutical CROs market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to CROs, featuring insights on the historical evolution of such organizations, legacy and contemporary trends in outsourcing activity. It further includes a brief introduction to the concept of CROs, featuring a discussion on the historical evolution of contract research services market in this domain. Additionally, it highlights details related to the various types of services offered by different CROs. Further, the chapter includes the advantages and risks related to partnering with contract service providers.



Chapter 4 features a detailed discussion on the business models that are commonly adopted by the biopharmaceutical industry for outsourcing biologics. In addition, it includes information on the various factors that drive sponsors towards outsourcing and key parameters that sponsors must consider while choosing CROs across each phase of the drug development process.



Chapter 5 provides a detailed review of the overall landscape of the biopharmaceutical services market, highlighting the contributions of CROs, along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of about 200 CROs offering biopharmaceuticals based on a number of relevant parameters, such as types of biologics (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides, vectors, biosimilars and others), scale of operation (clinical and preclinical) and types of services offered including [A] clinical services (trial management services, clinical data management, safety and pharmacovigilance services, regulatory services, consulting services and other clinical services) and [B] preclinical services (toxicology studies, in vivo studies, safety studies, PK / ADME and other bioanalytical Studies, consulting services, regulatory services, other preclinical services).



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of prominent CROs engaged in offering biopharmaceutical related services. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team. It also includes details of their financial details / information (if available), service portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents a benchmark analysis of the various players engaged in this domain. It highlights the capabilities of the companies in terms of their expertise across various services related to the development of biopharmaceuticals. The analysis allows companies to compare their existing capabilities within and beyond their peer groups and identify opportunities to become more competitive in the industry.



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the various partnerships inked between CROs offering biopharmaceutical related services, which have been established. It includes a brief description on various types of partnerships models (such as outsourcing agreements, licensing agreements, and service alliances) that have been employed by stakeholders in this domain since 2016.



Chapter 9 presents insights from a detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2016-2020. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on multiple parameters, such as year, type of acquisition, geographical location of the companies, and types of biologics.



Chapter 10 features a proprietary 2×2 representation that was developed to assess the current market scenario (in terms of existing competition and growth opportunities) across emerging and established market segments.



Chapter 11 features a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of cell and gene therapy CROs market, for the time period 2021-2030. In order to provide details on the future outlook, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] types of biologics (vaccines, cell therapies, gene therapies, antibodies, recombinant proteins / peptides and others) [B] scale of operation (clinical and preclinical), [C] target therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, and other therapeutic areas) and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 provides a detailed discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall biopharmaceutical research services industry.



Chapter 13 is a summary of the entire report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 is a collection of survey transcript(s) of the discussions that were held key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103098/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________