Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: Focus on Cartridges, Syringes and Vials - Market Distribution by Type of Packaging System, Packaging Material and Key Geography – Global Forecast 2021-2030

Moreover, the packaging bears the product label, which provides information related to the drug and, in certain cases, dosing instructions. Pharmaceutical packaging is typically carried out under controlled conditions; specifically, for therapeutics that are designed for parenteral administration, fill / finish is carried out in sterile and aseptic environments. It is also crucial for innovators (or packaging service providers) to choose the appropriate, high quality primary packaging for their respective products; this is because the packaging material is in direct contact with the drug / therapy. Building and maintaining the necessary expertise and infrastructure to support pharmacological fill / finish is a capital-intensive ordeal. Further, the growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, such as monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies (which are typically produced in small batches) and the gradual (but imminent) shift to personalized therapies, has prompted drug developers to look for leaner manufacturing and packaging solutions. In this context, cost optimization is important and one of the available ways to save both time and capital is by bypassing manual processing and sterilization of primary packaging and switching to ready-to-use (RTU) formats.



Pre-sterilized RTU container-closure systems have gradually become very popular and are widely used in the modern pharmaceutical industry. As indicated earlier, such components significantly simplify the overall fill / finish process, primarily by eliminating the need for several additional steps (such as washing, drying and sterilization), which were previously required to prepare primary containers for filling. In other words, using RTU components helps improve operational efficiencies. Drug product manufacturers and fill / finish service providers claim that these off-the-shelf packing and closure systems, help them to better serve their clients in a timely and regulation-compliant manner. In this context, it is worth highlighting that RTU packaging systems were in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, when novel vaccines and experimental therapies needed to be produced and packaged for distribution in large quantities. The surge in demand for appropriate packaging solutions in adequate quantities, is likely to persist, significantly adding to the opportunity for RTU package and affiliated closure developers / suppliers. In future, as drug developers continue to strive to achieve greater flexibilities in their operations, we believe that the RTU packaging components market is likely to witness steady growth over the next decade.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Pre-Sterilized / Ready-to-Use Primary Packaging: Focus on Cartridges, Syringes and Vials (2nd Edition) - Market Distribution by Type of Packaging System (Vials, Syringes, Cartridges and Closures), Packaging Material (Glass and Plastic) and Key Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of ready-to-use primary packaging components, including cartridges, syringes and vials, and their respective closure systems (such as stoppers, needle shields and plungers) over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of ready-to-use primary packaging components, featuring information on the type of container (vials, syringes, cartridges and others), type of fabrication material used (glass and plastic), sterilization technique used (ethylene oxide sterilization, steam sterilization, gamma irradiation, electron beam sterilization and dry heat sterilization), volume of container (less than 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml and more than 100 ml), compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules) and type of closure (stoppers, plungers, tip caps / needle shields, caps and seals). In addition, the chapter includes details related to ready-to-use packaging system manufacturers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players (in terms of number of offerings).

A competitiveness analysis of ready-to-use primary packaging system manufacturers based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the manufacturer) and key product specifications (type of container, type of fabrication material used, type of closure, sterilization technique used and compatible drug class).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of ready-to-use primary packaging systems. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2015-2021, covering acquisitions, product / technology integration agreements, supply agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, product / technology development agreements, service alliances, distribution agreements and other relevant types of deals.

An insightful discussion on the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of primary pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers. In addition, we have provided information on the strategic initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical players to mitigate the challenges affiliated with the current global crisis.

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for ready-to-use container-closure systems based on various relevant parameters, such as type of packaging system and type of fabrication material used, across different regions, for the period 2021-2030.

An elaborate discussion on the key trends (such as the advent of personalized / targeted therapies, shift towards more flexible packaging, rise of modular manufacturing facilities and advancement in robotic packaging solutions) that are likely to have an impact on the future adoption of ready-to-use packaging systems. It also features a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each trend on the overall pharmaceutical packaging industry.

A case study on the use of robotic machinery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, highlighting the advantages of using automation / automated technologies in such processes. Further, it presents the profiles of industry players that provide such equipment for aseptic processing of pharmaceuticals.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for RTU primary packaging over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of these products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030. The report provides sales forecasts for the overall RTU primary packaging market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of packaging system (vials, syringes, cartridges and closures), [B] type of fabrication material used (glass and plastic) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Julien Marechal (Business Development and Technology Director, Aseptic Technologies)

Malcolm Gilmore (Facilitator, BioPhorum Operations Group)

Konstantin Kazarian (Former Project Manager of Business Development, PYRAMID Laboratories)

Daxesh Shah (Founder and Managing Director, Sagar Rubber)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the prominent players engaged in the global pre-sterilized / ready-to-use primary packaging market?

What is the relative competitiveness of different ready-to-use primary packaging system manufacturers?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

How is the recent COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the global ready-to-use primary packaging systems market?

What is the current, global demand for ready-to-use containers and closures?

What are the major market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of ready-to-use primary packaging systems market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights presented in our report. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the ready-to-use primary packaging systems market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of conventional pharmaceutical packaging and the limitations associated with the currently used container-closure systems. The chapter lays emphasis on innovation in the pharmaceutical packaging industry and the consequent growth of flexible fill / finish solutions. It also presents information on pre-sterilized / ready-to-use primary packaging components. Further, it features an elaborate discussion on the various techniques used for sterilization of different primary packaging materials.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive review of the current market landscape of ready-to-use primary packaging components, featuring information on the (A) Containers: Type of container (vials, syringes, cartridges and others), type of fabrication material (glass and plastic), sterilization technique used (ethylene oxide sterilization, steam sterilization, gamma irradiation, electron beam sterilization and dry heat sterilization), volume of container (less than 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml and more than 100 ml) and compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules); (B) Closures: Type of closure (stoppers, plungers, tip caps / needle shields, caps and seals), type of fabrication material (rubber, plastic and metal), type of compatible container (vial, syringe and cartridge), sterilization technique used (gamma irradiation, steam sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, electron beam sterilization and beta irradiation) and compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules), and (C) Container-Closure System: Type of container (vials, syringes and cartridges), type of fabrication material for container (glass and plastic), type of closure (stopper, plunger, tip cap / needle shield and cap), type of fabrication material for closure (rubber and plastic), sterilization technique used (steam sterilization, ethylene oxide sterilization, gamma irradiation, dry heat sterilization and electron beam sterilization), volume of container (less than 25 ml, 25 ml to 50 ml and more than 50 ml) and compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules). In addition, the chapter includes details related to ready-to-use packaging system manufacturers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players (in terms of number of offerings.



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of ready-to-use primary packaging system manufacturers based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the manufacturer) and key product specifications (type of container, type of fabrication material used, type of closure, sterilization technique used and compatible drug class).



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop ready-to-use primary packaging systems. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, in the period 2015 - 2020. It includes a brief description of various partnership models (acquisitions, product / technology integration agreements, supply agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, product / technology development agreements, service alliances, distribution agreements and other relevant types of deals). In addition, it includes a detailed analysis of partnerships based on year of partnership, type of partnership, location of partners and other relevant parameters.



Chapter 8 highlights the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the primary pharmaceutical packaging market. In addition, it features a brief discussion on the strategic initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical players to mitigate the challenges associated with the current global crisis.



Chapter 9 provides an overview of the current and future demand for ready-to-use primary packaging components, including vials, syringes, cartridges and closures, in the contemporary market. In order to estimate the aforementioned demand, we considered the current supply of different primary packaging components and their respective closures and estimated their proportion that are likely to be supplied to the pharmaceutical industry. We also estimated the likely adoption of such products across geographical regions, over the period 2021-2030.



Chapter 10 discusses the emerging trends in the overall pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill-finish industry. Specifically, it presents the growing demand of personalized therapies, shift towards more flexible packaging, development of modular facilities, upgrading packaging components to enhance drug product safety, increase in partnership activity, and growing adoption of smart packaging solutions.



Chapter 11 presents a detailed case study on the role of robots in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish process, highlighting its benefits and capabilities. It provides a list of the various types of pharmaceutical robots, along with details on their respective manufacturer and applications. Additionally, the chapter features profiles of players that offer robotic equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, along with information on the key specifications of their respective machinery.



Chapter 12 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2030, based on multiple parameters, such as current demand for respective packaging components, likely adoption rates and the estimated price of components. It includes future sales projections of various closures of key packaging containers. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on [A] type of primary packaging system (vials, syringes, cartridges and closures), [B] type of fabrication material used (glass and plastic) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world). It is worth mentioning that we adopted a bottom-up approach for this analysis, backing our claims with relevant datapoints and credible inputs from primary research.



Chapter 13 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 14 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Julien Marechal (Business Development and Technology Director, Aseptic Technologies); Malcolm Gilmore (Facilitator, BioPhorum Operations Group), Konstantin Kazarian (Former Project Manager of Business Development, PYRAMID Laboratories) and Daxesh Shah (Founder and Managing Director, Sagar Rubber).



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.





