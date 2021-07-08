Global Telemedicine Market 2021-2026 - Optimizing Elderly Care a Major Driver for Telemedicine Market Development

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market by Technology, Deployment, Therapeutic Type, and Application 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the telemedicine market including technologies, solutions, applications, and services. This includes analysis of major players, strategies, and solutions. The report assesses the means of deployment, device, and therapeutic types by solution. The report also analyzes market opportunities by hardware, software, and services by region. This includes forecasts for each major component from 2021 to 2026.

Select Findings

The overall telemedicine market will exceed $200 billion by 2026

Teleconsultation will be one of the fastest-growing telemedicine solution areas

Web-based apps and services are growing 40% faster than proprietary client-based solutions

COVID-19 pandemic is driving further investment, but the ageing population is the biggest factor

China is a highly promising market due to the very large and fast-growing elderly population in cities

The ability to quickly implement and scale-up telemedicine operations is an important factor for deployment

Elderly population a major growth segment with limiting adoption factors patient difficulty hearing, seeing, and communicating

Telemedicine refers to the provision of healthcare services to the people at a distance using software solutions and telecommunication technology. It connects patients with doctors or physicians or other healthcare providers commonly used by hospitals, clinics, and telemedicine service providers. Advanced wireless and networking technologies, coupled with recent advances in biotechnology, biosensors, and software engineering, have enabled promising growth in telemedicine healthcare ecosystems.

Expert medical care delivered via telemedicine can significantly improve healthcare services for rural areas, remote locations, and underdeveloped nations. For the developed nations, telemedicine is increasingly gaining popularity due to its high potential for cost savings, healthcare availability, and increased efficiency in healthcare service delivery. As the COVID-19 pandemic has made abundantly clear, uninterrupted access to healthcare services is a critical need for society.

There is also a crucial need to reduce ever-expanding societal healthcare costs. This is particularly the case for the aging population in developed countries. For example, a couple in the United States that plans to retire in 10 years can expect to pay over $300,000 during retirement on healthcare (an amount equaling about 90% of their lifetime Social Security benefits).

By 2050, the global population is anticipated to reach nearly 10 billion. One in six of those people will be over age 65 with 426 million aged 80 years or over. The 65+ year old age bracket is the fastest-growing segment, which correlates with steady growth in life expectancy worldwide. In 1960, the average UK citizen would live until about 70, but now 80 years old is the expected age of death. The United States has similar numbers. However, life expectancy in China has dramatically increased from the mid-forties in 1960 to the mid-seventies today.

Accordingly, the growing elderly population in many countries is a major growth segment for the telemedicine market. For example, up to 25% of physician office visits in the United States involve geriatric patients who often have multiple morbidities and disabilities. While there remains some hesitancy for some seniors (such as difficulty seeing, hearing or communicating via telehealth sessions), we are confident that emerging technologies will make accommodations possible for improved market adoption.

Report Benefits

Telemedicine forecasts from 2021 to 2026 globally, regionally and by solution

Understand the most important factors driving growth for the telemedicine market

Identify the promising application, service, and solution opportunities by world region

Identify the strategies, solutions, products, and services for major telemedicine vendors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Telemedicine

2.1.1 Telemedicine Framework

2.1.2 Telemedicine Market Structure

2.2 Telehealth and Education

2.3 Telemedicine Policy and Regulation

2.3.1 Drug Enforcement Agency

2.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

2.3.3 Licensing and Reimbursement

2.3.4 Credentialing and Privileging

2.3.5 Malpractice Liability

2.3.6 COVID 19 Telehealth Update

2.4 US State Action

2.5 COVID 19 Impact and Govt. Aid

2.5.1 Telemedicine Business Uptake

2.6 Market Drivers and Challenges

2.7 Value Chain Analysis

2.7.1 Hardware and connectivity Providers

2.7.2 Equipment Providers

2.7.3 Platform Providers

2.7.4 Software and Service Providers

3. Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Telemedicine Hardware Analysis

3.1.1 Telehealth Station

3.1.2 Medical Peripherals

3.1.3 Axial Bone Densitometry

3.1.4 Medical Integrated Device

3.1.5 Telemedicine Kiosks

3.1.6 Storage Server

3.1.7 Computing Device

3.2 Telemedicine Equipment Analysis

3.2.1 Telemedicine Carts

3.2.2 Digital Camera

3.2.3 Telemedicine Kits

3.2.4 Mobile Medical Device

3.3 Telemedicine Software Analysis

3.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring

3.3.2 Store and Forward Telemedicine

3.3.3 Real Time Telemedicine

3.3.4 Integrated Software Solution

3.4 Telemedicine Application Analysis

3.4.1 Teleradiology

3.4.2 Telepathology

3.4.3 Telepsychiatry

3.4.4 Telecardiology

3.4.5 Teleconsultation

3.4.6 Tele-dermatology

3.4.7 Tele Home Care

3.4.8 Teleoncology

3.4.9 Tele Emergency Medication

3.4.10 Tele Training

3.4.11 Tele Education

3.5 Telemedicine Application in Industry Vertical

3.5.1 Healthcare Facilities (Hospital, Clinics, Service providers)

3.5.2 Homecare (Patients & Payers, Mobile Health)

3.6 Telemedicine Prospect in Region

3.7 Telemedicine Software Solution Design

3.8 Web Based vs. Cloud Based Telemedicine

3.9 Telemedicine Business Model and Cost Framework

3.9.1 Store and Forward Telemedicine

3.9.2 Real-time Telemedicine

3.9.3 Cost framework

3.10 Industry Use Case Analysis

3.10.1 Potential Telemedicine Use Case Idea

3.11 Telecommunication Networking and Market Opportunity

3.12 Telemedicine Infrastructure Security and Market Opportunity

3.13 Artificial Intelligence and Market Opportunity in Telemedicine

3.14 Telemedicine Data Analytics and Market Opportunity

3.15 Multi-Access Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.16 IoHT and Wearable System

5. Market Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

5.1 Global Telemedicine Market 2021-2026

5.1.1 Total Telemedicine Market

5.1.2 Telemedicine Market by Technology

5.1.2.1 Telemedicine Market by Hardware

5.1.2.2 Telemedicine Market by Equipment

5.1.2.3 Telemedicine Market by Software

5.1.2.4 Telemedicine Market by Service

5.1.2.4.1 Telemedicine Market by Professional Service

5.1.3 Telemedicine Market by Application

5.1.4 Telemedicine Market by Delivery Type

5.1.5 Telemedicine Market by Therapy Type

5.1.6 Telemedicine Market by Deployment

5.2 Regional Telemedicine Market 2021-2026

5.2.1 Telemedicine Market by Region

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

