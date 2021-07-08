New York, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TCR-based Therapies Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies – Global Forecast 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103095/?utm_source=GNW

However, targeted cell-based immunotherapies have demonstrated significant potential in treating patients suffering from cancer. Modified T-cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies, an upcoming class of cell-based interventions, is a promising therapeutic modality. Their tumor-cell killing efficacy may be primarily attributed to the fact that they are pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens; this enables such interventions to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells from the body of a host, with negligible treatment-related side effects. Ongoing and planned clinical research initiatives in this direction are driven by encouraging results achieved in past trials, which were mostly focused on various hematological cancers and solid tumors. Similar to other T-cell based interventions (such as CAR-T cells and TILs), TCR therapies are designed to target the underlying causes (or primary mediators) of a clinical condition. Additionally, this emerging class of biologics is believed to possess the potential to cater to unmet pharmacological needs across both oncological and non-oncological disorders, even those where small molecule drugs have proven to be inadequate. , The contemporary TCR-based therapies market is characterized by a healthy and growing pipeline of close to 150 candidate therapies. More than 15 such therapies, including GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline), IMCgp100 (Immunocore), YT-E001 (China Immunotech Biotechnology) and ADP-A2M4 (Adaptimmune Therapeutics), are in the advanced stages of development.

Presently, more than 100 industry and non-industry players, across the globe claim to be engaged in the development and clinical evaluation of antigen sensitized TCR-based cell therapies. The growing interest in this field is reflected in the notable increase in partnership activity (close to 120 deals inked in the past decade alone; CAGR 29%), between various industry players and academic / research institutes. Mostly driven by the need for effective treatment options for cancer, the TCR-based therapy pipeline is expected to continue to steadily grow over the coming years. Moreover, clinical success is likely to draw in investments that will support ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives. Overall, we are led to believe that the global TCR-based therapies market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “TCR-based Therapies Market by Target Indications (Bladder Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Sarcoma), Target Antigens (NY-ESO-1, p53, WT-1 and EBV), Key Players (GlaxoSmithKline, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Merck, Altor Bioscience, Juno Therapeutics and Takara Bio) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) – Global Forecast 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TCR-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of TCR-based therapies with respect to type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II,), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), popular target indications (lung cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, sarcoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, esophageal cancer and others), popular target antigen (NY-ESO-1, HBV, WT-1, HPV, MAGE-A4, KRAS, p53, PRAME, AFP, CD19, gp100, HPV E6, LAGE-1a, MART-1, Meso and others), source of T-cells (autologous / allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) engaged in this domain.

Detailed profiles of clinical products in developmental stages (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, clinical development plan, key clinical trial results and dosage information.

A detailed target antigen analysis, taking into consideration the number of TCR-based therapies that are being developed for a particular type of antigen by various industry stakeholders to identify potential targets.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 analysis assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of TCR-based therapies.

An overview of the focus therapeutic areas of drug developers, including an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological disease indications.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary, TCR-based products / technologies. The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, and debt financing.

A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers engaged in this market.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may adopt, in order to decide the price of a TCR-based therapy.

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends in this domain, as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, highlighting the yearly trend of tweets, most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, as well as prolific authors and social media influencers.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for TCR-based therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of TCR-based therapies that are in the mid- to late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall TCR-based therapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] target indications (bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia and sarcoma), [B] target antigens (NY-ESO-1, p53, WT-1 and EBV), [C] key players (GlaxoSmithKline, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Merck, Altor Bioscience, Juno Therapeutics and Takara Bio) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TCR-based therapies?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which TCR-based therapies are being / have been developed?

What are the challenges commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TCR-based therapies?

Across which geographies, extensive research related to TCR-based therapies is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Across which regions is contract manufacturing support available for TCR-based therapies?

Which type of promotional strategies are likely to be adopted for TCR-based therapies that are approved or likely to be commercialized in the future?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the TCR-based therapies market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of TCR-based therapies. In this section, we have briefly discussed the conventional forms of therapy that are being used for the treatment of various oncological indications. Further, it includes a discussion on the advent and historical evolution of cancer immunotherapy, general manufacturing procedure of TCR-based therapies, factors supporting the growing popularity of TCR-based therapies and the challenges associated with such products.



Chapter 4 provides insights on the popularity of TCR-based therapies on the social media platform, Twitter. The section highlights the yearly distribution of tweets posted on the platform in the time period 2012-2019, and the most significant events responsible for increase in the volume of tweets each year. Additionally, the chapter highlights the most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, and prolific authors and social media influencers.



Chapter 5 includes detailed assessment on more than 145 TCR-based therapies that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules with respect to the type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), popular target indications (lung cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, sarcoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, esophageal cancer and others), popular target antigen (NY-ESO-1, HBV, WT-1, HPV, MAGE-A4, KRAS, p53, PRAME, AFP, CD19, gp100, HPV E6, LAGE-1a, MART-1, Meso and others), source of T-cells (autologous / allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).



Chapter 6 presents a collection of key insights derived from the target antigen analysis. It includes a bubble analysis highlighting the most popular targets of TCR-based therapies in hematological cancer and solid tumor space.



Chapter 7 features an analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 matrix based representation highlighting the KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers involved in the development of TCR-based therapies.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of TCR-based therapies in developmental stages (phase I/II or above). Each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, dosage information, clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.



Chapter 9 identifies the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications, including hematological cancers and solid tumors and features brief discussions on the TCR-based therapies being developed against them. The section also highlights key epidemiological facts and the currently available treatment options for each indication.



Chapter 10 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market, in the past few years. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as type of partnership model (R&D collaborations, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements and others), companies involved, type of therapy, prominent product candidates involved and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 11 provides details on the various investments and grants that have been awarded to players focused on the development of TCR-based therapies. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place in the period between 2000 to 2020, highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 12 provides insights on cell therapy manufacturing, highlighting the current challenges that exist in this domain, and the pre-requisites for owning and maintaining cell therapy manufacturing sites. It includes a detailed list of various cell therapy manufacturers, covering both contract manufacturing organizations and companies with in-house manufacturing capabilities. For the players mentioned in the chapter, we have included details on location of various manufacturing facilities, the products being manufactured, scale of operation and compliance to cGMP standards.



Chapter 13 highlights our views on the various factors that must be taken into consideration while deciding the prices of TCR-based therapies. It features discussions on different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may choose to follow to decide the price at which their TCR-based therapy product can be marketed. Additionally, we have provided a brief overview of the reimbursement consideration for CAR-T cell therapies and a case study on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) appraisal of for CAR-T cell therapies.



Chapter 14 features an elaborate discussion on the future commercial opportunity offered by TCR-based therapies. It provides a comprehensive market forecast analysis for molecules that are approved or are in phase I/II and phase II of development, taking into consideration the target patient population, existing / future competition, likely adoption rates and the likely price of different therapies. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] target indications (bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia and sarcoma), [B] target antigens (NY-ESO-1, p53, WT-1 and EBV) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



Chapter 15 highlights the key promotional strategies that are being implemented by the developers of the marketed products, KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®. The promotional aspects covered in the chapter include details that are provided on the product website (covering key messages for patients and healthcare professionals), patient support offerings and informative downloadable content.



Chapter 16 includes brief company profiles of the leading players in the TCR-based therapy market. Each company profile includes an overview of the developer and brief description of the product portfolio specific to technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to TCR-based therapy and manufacturing capabilities of the companies. Additionally, we have provided details of the strategic / venture capital investments made in these companies.



Chapter 17 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 18 is a collection of transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders in the market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies), Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad), Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma), Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell), and Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing).



Chapter 19 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103095/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________