Broccolini to Redevelop Large Swath of Industrial Land in Southwold, Ontario

MONTREAL, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian leader in real estate development and construction, Broccolini, is excited to announce the purchase of 622 acres of land in Southwold, Ontario. Previously home to the Ford Saint Thomas Assembly Plant, which closed its doors in 2011, the vast tract of industrial land sits in an important transportation corridor for southern Ontario.



“We are honored and excited to take stewardship of this iconic industrial land, which for many decades was home to one of the largest automotive assembly plants in the country. Broccolini intends to renew the area’s legacy by redeveloping these lands and introducing new uses that reflect the modern industrial real estate landscape,” stated James Beach, Broccolini’s Vice-President of Real Estate Development. “This will bring significant and sustained employment opportunities back to the Township of Southwold and Elgin County,” he added.





“The Township of Southwold is pleased to welcome Broccolini to our community and is excited by the many opportunities they bring to the site. The sale of the property is the culmination of tireless work by our dedicated team, in particular our Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Building Official, and was only possible thanks to the incredible support of our partners at Elgin County and MPP Yurek’s office,” said Grant Jones, Mayor of the Township of Southwold, adding “Broccolini’s purchase of the Ford property is exciting news. Their innovative reputation and wealth of experience in the development of large industrial sites is the perfect fit for Talbotville, and their approach to construction is well supported by our outstanding staff.”





“Elgin County’s location in Southwestern Ontario, proximity to the 400 series highways, and the vast potential of the existing Ford Lands, make this site a prime location for development,” stated Elgin County Warden Tom Marks. “We are thrilled to have Broccolini building here and committing to Elgin County, further highlighting that Elgin County is a great place to grow, innovate, and do business.”





“I am very proud to have worked with the various Municipal partners to obtain the provincial approvals in environment, transportation, and energy in order to see this deal finalized,” added Jeff Yurek, MPP Elgin-Middlesex-London.



While specific uses have yet to be confirmed, Broccolini has begun preparatory work, including grading and soil decontamination, to ensure the land is prepared for immediate redevelopment.

