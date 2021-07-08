Xfuels Inc. Shareholder Update July 2021

Calgary, Alberta, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfuels Inc. (OTC PINK: XFLS) is pleased to report the following Shareholder update.

Corporate Matters

On June 25th, 2021, the company upgraded its status to Pink Current on OTC Markets by filing its outstanding disclosures, Phase 1 of our corporate plan is now completed. The company has started Phase 2 of our corporate plan which will include audited financials and applying for OTCQB status under OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard. Xfuels is targeting mid to end of August 2021 to complete Phase 2 of our corporate plan. Phase 3 of the corporate plan will be to bring all filings current with the SEC and rescind our Form 15 and continue on as a reporting issuer. Since the company needs to produce all the filings from Year End 2016 to present including all K’s and Q’s, we expect Phase 3 to be completed on or before end of October 2021, depending on the level of work required. At that time Xfuels will be able to apply to remove the restriction on its common stock in Alberta. Xfuels also intends to cross list our common shares in Canada on a recognized exchange. The company is presently working with consultants to determine which exchange will be best fit for our company.

Oil & Gas

The past few months have been very productive for Xfuels and its subsidiaries, Cycle Energy Services has completed several workovers in the Redwater Field including one well that produced 97 Barrels per day in flush production and lasted for several weeks before settling in at an average of 50 barrels per day. Cycle Oil & Gas continues to enhance the wells acquired from Energy Express Canada Corp to Cycle Energy corporate standards like upgraded containment and replacement of outdated tanks and other field equipment. Having Indigenous leadership in Cycle Oil & Gas the company takes its ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) obligations very seriously. Cycle Oil & Gas has always focused on environmental and good neighbor stewardship as the keystone in the foundation of our company.

Cycle Energy Services will complete two more workovers and one abandonment before heading into the field to continue on our SRP grants and completing those over the summer months. As of now Cycle Oil & Gas has met and exceeded its yearly Asset Retirement Obligation (ARO) and moving into fall months will have Cycle Energy Services complete the rest of the workovers in our Norris and Foley field for strong production going into the winter months. The company has also implemented a chemical program for wax reduction that will help keep fluid flowing over the winter.

Power Production

On April 22nd, 2021, Xfuels announced it has entered into a purchase agreement for an incinerator plant, support equipment and associated vacant 3.78 acres in Bieseker, Alberta. To date we are working to close the purchase and intend to have the paperwork in order shortly. In the meantime, the Vendor and Xfuels are cooperating to move the project forward regardless of the timing of the closing. Xfuels has begun to move in and occupy the building and offices and the retrofit on the small incinerator has begun. The company is converting the standard burners to our proprietary non-thermal plasma torches and the currently is entertaining quotes on 1MW biogas/syngas generator packages. Contractors have been called in to provided quotes and proposals to retrofit the large incinerator into a gasifier using Cycle’s propriety non-thermal plasma torch and associated proprietary technologies. The plant currently has a switchgear capacity of 6MW which the company will fill that capacity in 1MW stages.

Xfuels has also been negotiating with local providers of Bitcoin units for our stranded gas assets in Cycle Oil and Gas as well as the Bieseker plant. The company intends to have our first unit implemented over the summer months as per our previous schedule.

New Acquisitions

Xfuels has now turned its attention to acquire Oil & Gas properties in the United States. The company is presently looking at several potential acquisitions in both Texas and Oklahoma. The company is working towards completing one or more of potential acquisitions by the fourth quarter 2021 and will schedule Cycle Energy Services workover rigs over the winter months to bring on shut-in production. The work will include workovers, service, up hole opportunities as well as drilling opportunities.

About Xfuels Inc.

Xfuels Inc. is a fully integrated energy company that products responsible products both traditional and renewable. Our continued focus on carbon footprint reduction and cutting-edge technologies not only benefit the environment and local communities but also add value to Xfuels bottom line.

Cycle Energy Services Cycle Energy Services owns and operates combo wireline-service rigs and Hydrovac Units. The focus of Cycle Energy Services is primarily end of life abandonment and reclamation of non-producing assets. The company excels by supplying fixed cost services via our custom rigs and equipment that results in reduced time onsite, faster rig in and rig out times as well as reduced number of vehicles onsite. Cycle’s efficiencies reduce the amount of fuel burned to complete the abandonment and reduces the carbon footprint to abandon wells.

Cycle Hydrocarbon Technologies provides both R&D capabilities as well as previously developed and licensed technologies that aid in increased production, reduced lifting, and operation costs as well as gas and oil field intelligence. Cycle Energy Technologies immediate focus our small-scale Blue Hydrogen production plants are scheduled to roll out mid to late summer 2021 our flag ship technology the mobile GTL (gas to liquid) system will roll out shortly after. This technology brings forth increased value to the group through Cycle’s internal production of gas. The value is added by turning the gas into chemicals and C5+ hydrocarbons as a 3-4x multiple which is industry groundbreaking.

Cycle Oil and Gas Xfuels owns 40% of Cycle Oil & Gas through its ownership in Cycle Energy Industries Inc. Cycle Oil & Gas focuses on acquiring & optimizing underdeveloped oil & gas assets and employs in-house developed & licensed technologies to increase production, optimize performance & reduce costs. The company currently produces approximately 80 barrels/day of oil as well as several non-operational properties and GORRS (Gross Overriding Royalties).

