Global Toilet Seat Market Insights (2021 to 2026) - Featuring TOTO, Kohler and Roca Among Others

Dublin, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toilet Seat Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A toilet seat consists of the seat itself, which may be contoured for the user to sit on, and the lid, which covers the toilet when it is not in use. It is mainly classified as Separate Bidet Seats and Integrated Bidet Seats. It is mainly used in Residential and Non-residential.
- This report describes the global market size of Toilet Seat from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as theUnited States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Toilet Seat as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Residential
- Non-residential
Types Segment:
- Separate Bidet Seats
- Integrated Bidet Seats
Companies Covered:
- TOTO
- Kohler
- Roca
- Villeroy&Boch
- Lixil
- Duravit
- GEBERIT
- BEMIS
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
5.6 Covid-19 Impact
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Toilet Seat Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Toilet Seat by Region
8.2 Import of Toilet Seat by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
9.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
10.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
11.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
12.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Toilet Seat Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
13.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Toilet Seat Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Toilet Seat Market Size
14.2 Toilet Seat Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Toilet Seat Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Toilet Seat Market Size Forecast
15.2 Toilet Seat Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 TOTO
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of TOTO
16.1.4 TOTO Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Kohler
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Kohler
16.2.4 Kohler Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Roca
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Roca
16.3.4 Roca Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Villeroy&Boch
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Villeroy&Boch
16.4.4 Villeroy&Boch Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Lixil
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Lixil
16.5.4 Lixil Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Duravit
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Duravit
16.6.4 Duravit Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 GEBERIT
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of GEBERIT
16.7.4 GEBERIT Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 BEMIS
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Toilet Seat Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of BEMIS
16.8.4 BEMIS Toilet Seat Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w78j3w